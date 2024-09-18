After Seeing Demi Moore Rock A Ruby Red Mosaic Dress And Halle Berry In A Gorgeous Gold Halter Gown, I Hope Metallic Looks Become The Next Trend

What do Demi Moore and Halle Berry have in common? They are two incredible leading ladies who are starring in upcoming horror movies this September and got shiny for their glitzy movie premieres. After seeing them show up in gorgeous metallic gowns for their big moments on the same evening, I’m starting to think it should become the next big red carpet trend.

Let’s start with Demi Moore’s ruby red dress. Since the actress stars in a bloody thriller that is all about shattering beauty standards and actually got Cannes longest standing ovation of 2024 , the gown fit right on theme. Check it out:

(Image credit: Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images)

The metallic red shapes have silver studs all over them and a black border that really makes this a bold and beautiful look. The shapes on the 2025 Oscar de la Renta dress resemble the petals of red roses as well. Moore seriously rocked this metallic look with her long black hair that complemented the dress’s color palette. The premiere outfit was worn at the Los Angeles premiere of her horror movie hitting theaters this weekend. You can check out Moore in The Substance trailer ahead of its release.

On the same evening in New York City, Halle Berry celebrated the premiere of her new movie Never Let Go in a golden crystal mesh gown featuring metallics as well. The design from Tamara Ralph has a halter top that resembles a chain and really brought a top of sparkle to the carpet. Take a look:

(Image credit: Jason Mendez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Berry’s movie has received varying thoughts from critics ahead of it hitting theaters on the same day as The Substance. CinemaBlend’s own Never Let Go review gave the movie 4 out of 5 stars, with Eric Eisenberg saying that Berry’s “dedicated performance” helps provide one of the “substantial sources of scary” in the horror flick. Isn’t it interesting that both actresses would opt for something metallic for their horror movie premieres?

The coincidence might not matter as much if they didn’t both absolutely crush their looks, but they absolutely did, and it has me hoping this isn’t the last time metallic takes over a viral red carpet look. While metallic isn’t as everywhere like the sheer dress trend or how big method dressing is right now, it has been seen a few times in the past year.

Remember when Zendaya looked like C-3PO while on the Dune 2 press tour ? That was a bold and flashy, yet memorable red carpet look earlier in the year. During this year’s Grammys, both Megan Fox and Miley Cyrus also rocked metal dresses . While metal is certainly not the easiest trend to nail (or probably wear), it makes these famous women look absolutely regal, and I hope to see it more this fall.