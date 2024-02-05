Miley Cyrus And Megan Fox Both Rocked Sheer Metal Dresses On Grammy Night, But One Was Way More Revealing

Miley Cyrus turned quite a few heads on the Grammys red carpet, but it wasn’t her huge hair that people were looking at. The “Flowers” singer wore a barely there gold metal dress that showed off a lot of skin on the biggest night in music. Meanwhile, Megan Fox may not have been at the awards ceremony, but somehow she still had the pop star beat, flaunting an even more-revealing look in her own gold metal dress in her first Instagram post in months.

In the first of several outfits for Miley Cyrus at the February 4 awards ceremony, the singer donned the Maison Margiela dress, which strategically covered just enough through its use of a metal panty and safety pin mesh:

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

But in what seemed to be a coincidental “Who wore it better?" scenario, Megan Fox returned to Instagram with her own chainmail piece, which also appeared to feature a gold panty. Her dress lacked the coverage provided by Miley Cyrus’ safety pins, though, making for an ever-so-slightly more risque look, which you can see below:

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) A photo posted by on

Megan Fox also showed off a new hair color, and after channeling April O'Neil with red hair last fall, she went bubblegum pink (reminiscent of "King Kylie" Jenner's recent look). Should we expect to see other celebs going Barbiecore at the hair salon?

This was Megan Fox’s first post on social media since November, when she took a departure from her typical skin-baring posts for a glam photoshoot in an oversized Altuzarra satin coat . She said then that she was re-examining her relationship with fashion, but this latest post proves that she hasn’t completely forgone the revealing ensembles we’ve seen so much of, including her viral pants-free red-carpet look and a ridiculously steamy naked dress at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards .

Instead, Megan Fox said she doesn’t have one consistent style, and while she was trying some less-revealing or oversized pieces, she said she also had days where she tells herself, ‘No, I need to be naked this day.”

Miley Cyrus similarly seems to subscribe to the “no clothes, no problem” way of life. In fact, days ahead of the Grammy Awards, she showed that she’s already ready for black bikini summer , despite it just being February. And fittingly enough, the artist seems to associate gold with celebrations, because before she walked the red carpet in golden safety pins, she celebrated a huge “Flowers” milestone last summer by flaunting a metallic gold bikini .