After Settling Jackass Lawsuit, Bam Margera And Family Say He’s On The ‘Road To Recovery’

The Jackass franchise has entertained fans for decades, both on the silver and small screens. Most recently the prank property returned to theaters with Jackass Forever, albeit without longtime cast member Bam Margera. And after setting his Jackass lawsuit , Margera and family say he’s on the “road to recovery,” which should please the longtime fans out there.

Bam Margera was involved in the Jackass franchise for years, but was noticeably absent from the most recent movie Jackass Forever-- aside from one brief scene before his firing. He was reportedly fired by the studio after breaking his sobriety and being seen as a liability for production. Margera sued for money lost on this opportunity, although that lawsuit has come to an end. And now he shared on Instagram that he’s back on the road to recovery, taking care of his mind and body in the process. Check out one recent post from the 42 year-old television personality:

A post shared by BAM (@bam__margera) A photo posted by on

Good for him. While Bam Margera made countless headlines due to this Jackass firing and personal struggles with sobriety, it’s refreshing to see him taking care of himself . This is sure to be a relief for the generations of fans out there who were concerned for Margera over the past few years.

The above video was posted for Bam Margera’s 2.3 million Instagram followers, and is sure to make its way around the internet as well. In it we see him working out with friend and collaborator Brandon Novak. He was previously seen on projects like Viva La Bam, so their relationship goes back years. And hopefully Novak is giving Margera the type of support he needs for recovery.

Of course, this wasn’t the only hopeful message that Bam Margera recently shared on social media. He also posted a photo with his family, who were made famous thanks to his Jackass spinoff Viva La Bam. On top of being a sweet image, the caption offers more information about Margera’s recovery at this time. Check it out for yourself below,

A post shared by BAM (@bam__margera) A photo posted by on

Talk about a hopeful message. It looks like Bam Margera is really focusing on his health now that the drama with the Jackass cast has ended. And top of making these positive changes, he’s also got love and support behind him which is sure to make a great deal of difference. Hopefully we get more happy updates from Margera going forward, rather than the legal and marital issues that we’ve seen over the last few years.