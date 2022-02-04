How To Watch The Jackass Movies Streaming

If you are looking to take a trip (and fall and shot to the crotch) down memory lane before or after seeing the extremely painful and surprisingly nostalgic Jackass Forever in theaters, there is no better way of doing so than by watching all of the previous movies in the stunt and prank franchise so far. But don’t worry, there’s no need to pull out those old DVDs or VHS tapes containing some of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the cast’s biggest moments because you can watch the Jackass movies streaming at this very moment. And better yet, they’re all in the same place!

Jackass: The Movie (2002)

The same year the groundbreaking and highly controversial series came to an abrupt end on MTV, the entire crew got back together for their biggest adventure yet: Jackass: The Movie. Released in October 2002, the movie showed what the entertaining and seemingly invincible group of young lads could pull off without having to worry about toning it down for television or upsetting parents.

Stream Jackass: The Movie on Paramount+.

Jackass: Number Two (2006)

The entire crew (and some special guests) got back together once again in 2006 for the successful Jackass: Number Two, which upped the ante and pushed the stars to their limit with more intense stunts, pranks, and even some butt-chugging by Steve-O.

Stream Jackass: Number Two on Paramount+.

Jackass 2.5 (2007)

When Johnny Knoxville and crew got back together for Jackass: Number Two, they captured more footage than could fit in the theatrical release. In 2007, the crew released Jackass 2.5, a 64-minute compilation of stomach-churning segments and interviews with the cast and crew.

Stream Jackass 2.5 on Paramount+.

Jackass 3D (2010)

In 2010, the crew released their most ambitious title yet: Jackass 3D. Taking full advantage of the technology that was all the rave at the time, the veteran stunt performers pulled off some of their most impressive feats yet, all in stunning HD. The movie also made a staggering $171 million at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Stream Jackass 3D on Paramount+.

Jackass 3.5 (2011)

Like with Jackass: Number Two, the crew shot too much footage to be contained in Jackass 3D and so they had to go ahead and release another bonus edition. The 85-minute Jackass 3.5 is filled with much of the same stunts that made the previous installments so beloved, which is great for those diehard fans out there.

Stream Jackass 3.5 on Paramount+.

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

In 2013, Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa was released and was a major diversion for the franchise. Instead of focusing on the entire crew getting in a series of stunts, the movie centered on Johnny Knoxville's Irving Zisman character as he and his grandson Billy Zisman-Muskie (Jackson Nicoll) getting in all sorts of adventures in a surprisingly moving narrative.

Stream Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa on Paramount+.

This all should make for one hell of a marathon for those Jackass fans out there. If you want to see what else is coming to theaters besides Jackass Forever, check out our rundown of all the 2022 new movies releases.