After Sylvester Stallone Covered Up A Tattoo Of His Wife, She Filed For Divorce, And The Accusations Are Already Flying

After decades in the entertainment industry, Sylvester Stallone remains one of the busiest stars in Hollywood and constantly updates his fans on his work. But at the moment, the actor is apparently dealing with a far more personal matter. Reports indicate that Jennifer Flavin, Stallone's wife of 25 years, has filed for divorce and has also made a few accusations against the star. And this report notably comes on the heels of news that Stallone recently covered up a tattoo of his wife’s face.

Jennifer Flavin reportedly filed divorce papers in Florida this past Friday, according to sources for TMZ. Flavin has also accused Sylvester Stallone of moving assets from their marital funds. More specifically, it was suggested in court documents that Stallone was covering up certain assets, leading to an “unequal distribution” between the two spouses. Flavin’s legal team also argues that her husband should be “enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings." As of this writing, Flavin’s reps have not provided comment on the matter.

Amid the divorce proceedings, the Oscar winner’s soon-to-be-ex-wife is apparently asking for exclusive domain over their Palm Beach residence. It's also said that she wants to restore her last name. Michelle Bega, a rep for the Rocky icon, released a brief statement about the ongoing situation:

I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.

Sylvester Stallone, who is looking towards the release of his superhero film Samaritan later this week, gained a significant amount of attention after paparazzi spotted the tattoo change. While he originally had his wife’s face on his right arm, he recently changed it to an image of his deceased dog and Rocky colleague, Butkus. (Stallone recently bought a new puppy that he showed off on social media.) It should be said, however, that it’s unclear as to whether or not the tattoo was ultimately the reason for the split.

In the past, the star has posted about his wife, whether he’s wished her a happy birthday or has chronicled their vacations and public outings. In one particular instance, he posted a video of Jennifer Flavin humorously interrupting filming on Samaritan.

As of late, Sylvester Stallone had been harping on another dispute as of late – one that involves his most beloved film franchise. Stallone recently posted an upset message about not having the legal rights to either the Rocky or Creed franchises. And Stallone shared even more not-so-nice thoughts after a Drago spinoff was reported to be in the works. Soon after, Dolph Lundgren responded to the backlash, saying that nothing was set in stone just yet and that he had been in touch with his former co-star.

Based on his rep's statement, one would assume that Sylvester Stallone and his wife will be working to get this situation. We wish both them and their family the best during this time of transition.