Generations of moviegoers were brought up on the Star Wars movies, and the franchise continues to expand thanks to live-action shows available with a Disney+ subscription. The sequel trilogy ended a few years ago, but there's still discourse surrounding Rian Johnson's subversive sequel The Last Jedi. The movie got some backlash, but would the filmmaker still return to the galaxy far, far away? Someone recently asked him.

When The Last Jedi hit theaters it was met with backlash from Star Wars fans, largely thanks to a number of unexpected plot twists. During a conversation with Variety, Johnson reflects on bringing his entry into the space opera to life, calling it "the most joyful process of any movie I’ve ever made.” He went on to share:

I felt just so connected to it, and just cared so deeply about every single element of it. I think especially with something that has a big cultural impact and belongs to everybody, that makes it even more important for you and the entire team to make it personal for yourselves, to make sure it’s coming from a personal perspective and something that’s deeply on fire inside of you.

Talk about a glowing review. Clearly the time away from the franchise hasn't quelled Rian Johnson's fond feelings for The Last Jedi. And while we never got his announced Star Wars trilogy, he stands by both the process and the final product that hit theaters back in 2017.

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I personally love The Last Jedi, and think it's the most memorable entry in the sequel trilogy. I mean, Holdo's hyperspace ram is worth the price of admission alone. While Johnson stands by his work in the blockbuster, is he still willing to return to George Lucas' franchise? In the same interview he addressed this by saying:

I love ‘Star Wars’ more now than I ever have. And it’s exciting to me that there are a lot of different voices now, taking cracks at it. I’m already writing the next thing I’m gonna do, and it’s not a ‘Star Wars’ thing or a ‘Knives Out’ thing. Right now, I’m very much enjoying making my own stuff, but if the opportunity presented itself, it’s a world I deeply love.

I'll take it. While not an all-out confirmation, Rian Johnson hasn't ruled out the possibility of returning for another Star Wars movie. The franchise has been away from the big screen for a few years, but that'll change in 2027 with Shawn Levy's Starfighter. Fingers crossed that the Knives Out filmmaker eventually gives it another spin in the beloved science-fiction property.

Star Wars will return to theaters when Shawn Levy's Starfighter hits theaters on May 28th as part of the 2027 movie release list. For now fans can re-watch all the movies (including The Last Jedi) over on Disney+.