Even though Ariana Grande was recently on a public hiatus, tons of fans were treated to her first tour in seven years. Plus, she's on the 2026 movie schedule for the comedy, Focker-In-Law and she just hard-launched her blooming relationship. Surprise, there’s even more! The Eternal Sunshine Tour just made a last-minute appearance on the upcoming TV schedule, and fans have a lot of thoughts.

Grande was initially going to follow up the Eternal Sunshine Tour with a West End run with Jonathan Bailey of Sunday in the Park With George. However, Grande’s rep revealed in early August that the pop star and actress would be “taking a step back from visibility” following the 41-date tour. So it was a big bombshell for fans to learn they are getting two concert specials next month. Check out the announcement below:

As it turns out, Ariana Grande filmed her most recent tour for streaming, and a documentary about the “making” of the show. If you have a Peacock subscription, you’ll be able to watch The eternal sunshine diaries: the making of the tour starting on Friday, December 11 followed by the eternal sunshine tour on Saturday, December 12. It’s a two-part event! Here’s some of the comments on Instagram:

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“obsessed with the fact that we’re getting one film focused on the tour and another one showing the entire creative process behind it. ariana grande, you are truly the greatest artist alive 💘💘💘”

“I AM SOOOOO EXCITED i’m so happy we’re getting the making of it too wow”

“so so ready to relive it again. home forever 🤍🤍🤍”

“christmas came early”

“WE ARE READY TO RE-LIVE OUR MEMORIES”

“So I’ve cancelled all my plans 😮‍💨”

Yeah, the hype is real! Because Grande announced she’d be stepping back from the spotlight over the summer, this came out of nowhere. The documentary will follow Grande during the 30 days leading up to the opening of her sold out tour, which also includes the singer finishing up her latest album Petal, which came out on July 31.

It’s a big deal for fans, but it’s worth noting that Peacock is a streaming service that is only available in the United States. If she had picked another streaming service like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV or even Max, with a more global reach, her international fans would have been much happier. Although that’s not the only request going around. Tons of Ariana Grande stans also sounded off about wanting to experience it in theaters, too. In their words:

“guys hear me out what if you put it in theatres too”

“if this was released in the theatres it’d have been ANOTHER LEVEL of experience for the ppl who didn’t get to see the tour irl :( bring it to the theatres for this once in a life-time thing PLEASE 😭💔”

“put it in theaters challenge”

“in cinemas pls”

“i’m really sad it’s not coming to theaters and we have to pay for yet another streaming service”

Peacock isn’t known for putting any of their originals in theaters, so better luck next time Arianators! However, you can support Grande at cinemas with Focker-In-Law, hitting theaters on Wednesday. And, for the many people who didn’t get to go to her sold-out tour, it’s pretty awesome that The Eternal Sunshine tour is coming to TVs in just a couple of weeks.