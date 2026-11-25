William Shatner Clarifies His Stance On Grand Theft Auto VI After Backlash
The 95-year-old had to set the record straight.
I'm not sure I would've ever expected William Shatner to be mentioned in the same breath as Grand Theft Auto VI, but that's what's been happening as of late. A viral clip recently showed Shatner besmirching the recently released game, and it generated a bit of backlash. Now, Shatner is speaking out about the brouhaha. Frankly, I'm surprised the 95-year-old actor even knew what it was, and based on his latest comments, I'm still unsure whether he does.
As Star Trek fans may be well aware, Shatner is relatively unafraid to offer an opinion on subjects he's not completely familiar with. He's landed in hot water before offering up tons of commentary on Trek, despite never watching the shows, and now, a clip of him talking about the game on Piers Morgan Uncensored is making waves. The host prompted Shatner for his opinion on Grand Theft Auto VI, and he said the following:
As one might expect, some people took offense to Shatner and other commentators' words on the program. This is, after all, a game that has made more than Taylor Swift's Eras tour in under a week. Comments on the clip popped up on X, and they were critical of all involved:
- Why do these out of touch baby boomers care so much about young people playing video games? - @NinetayFour
- No. It's most advanced video game ever made and has a story to follow. Who are these dumb people? - @RHereMate
- Pimp simulator but it’s never been that and in this there’s no prostitution in the game . Shows how out of touch he is - @WastedRes
- Hot take designed for clicks, nothing more. - @TheDeFiGuru_
- You can tell that guy absolutely hates his life - @Lenientsteve
The comments called out various claims, mainly the assertion that Grand Theft Auto VI is simply a "pimp simulator." Of course, it was previously announced that the game would not allow prostitution, which was featured in previous releases.
William Shatner seemed to catch wind of the negative comments and was quick to respond on his personal X account. He wanted to say that his comments were not meant to be inflammatory to the game or gamers, but rather to the four panelists that he had to sit and watch before doing his own segment:
I'm hoping Shatner isn't stressed about this, because I know I'm not personally concerned about what opinion he holds on Grand Theft Auto VI. In fact, I would expect most people north of 90 years old would not be too interested in video games and would sooner read a book.
What I am interested in, however, are William Shatner's thoughts on past co-stars and what he has to say about space and life in general. Fortunately, he's often doing that as well as making frequent trips around the world to talk to anyone who will listen about his past feuds and time in Hollywood.
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Grand Theft Auto VI is available to purchase right now, and William Shatner is frequently on the web offering up his opinion. I'm honestly still tickled that this whole situation even happened, and I love it when two pieces of pop culture I love intersect in an unexpected way.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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