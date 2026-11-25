I'm not sure I would've ever expected William Shatner to be mentioned in the same breath as Grand Theft Auto VI, but that's what's been happening as of late. A viral clip recently showed Shatner besmirching the recently released game, and it generated a bit of backlash. Now, Shatner is speaking out about the brouhaha. Frankly, I'm surprised the 95-year-old actor even knew what it was, and based on his latest comments, I'm still unsure whether he does.

As Star Trek fans may be well aware, Shatner is relatively unafraid to offer an opinion on subjects he's not completely familiar with. He's landed in hot water before offering up tons of commentary on Trek, despite never watching the shows, and now, a clip of him talking about the game on Piers Morgan Uncensored is making waves. The host prompted Shatner for his opinion on Grand Theft Auto VI, and he said the following:

No! I think it's the dumbest thing I've ever heard! Why don't you read a good book?

As one might expect, some people took offense to Shatner and other commentators' words on the program. This is, after all, a game that has made more than Taylor Swift's Eras tour in under a week. Comments on the clip popped up on X, and they were critical of all involved:

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Why do these out of touch baby boomers care so much about young people playing video games? - @NinetayFour

No. It's most advanced video game ever made and has a story to follow. Who are these dumb people? - @RHereMate

Pimp simulator but it’s never been that and in this there’s no prostitution in the game . Shows how out of touch he is - @WastedRes

Hot take designed for clicks, nothing more. - @TheDeFiGuru_

You can tell that guy absolutely hates his life - @Lenientsteve

The comments called out various claims, mainly the assertion that Grand Theft Auto VI is simply a "pimp simulator." Of course, it was previously announced that the game would not allow prostitution, which was featured in previous releases.

William Shatner seemed to catch wind of the negative comments and was quick to respond on his personal X account. He wanted to say that his comments were not meant to be inflammatory to the game or gamers, but rather to the four panelists that he had to sit and watch before doing his own segment:

Last week there were a bucketful of nasty replies on this video clip where most of the angry “children” took the quote as a general statement but didn’t bother to see what I was referring to as ridiculous. Prior to my segment, there was a segment on GTA. Look at these 4 that got airtime 👇🏻! 🙄 Unfortunately, they probably don’t know how to read, especially the guy in 🕶️. That’s who they got to represent gamers. That’s what the comment was about. I had to suffer watching them it was ridiculous! 😤😑

I'm hoping Shatner isn't stressed about this, because I know I'm not personally concerned about what opinion he holds on Grand Theft Auto VI. In fact, I would expect most people north of 90 years old would not be too interested in video games and would sooner read a book.

What I am interested in, however, are William Shatner's thoughts on past co-stars and what he has to say about space and life in general. Fortunately, he's often doing that as well as making frequent trips around the world to talk to anyone who will listen about his past feuds and time in Hollywood.

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Grand Theft Auto VI is available to purchase right now, and William Shatner is frequently on the web offering up his opinion. I'm honestly still tickled that this whole situation even happened, and I love it when two pieces of pop culture I love intersect in an unexpected way.