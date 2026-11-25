In a surprising reveal, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Joseph Baena, has announced that he’ll be in the upcoming Baywatch reboot. Primarily known for his previous appearance as a contestant in Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, his background in bodybuilding and his physique make it a no-brainer that he’s found his way onto the beach.

Since hearing about the upcoming Baywatch reboot, Baena wanted to get in on the action. And while he didn’t get the opportunity to audition until the show had already started and the slow motion-running was already in full swing, he was able to snag an appearance in one of the 12 episodes that will debut in January 2027. While on set to shoot an episode of Celebrity Weakest Link, he told Us Magazine:

I’m Livvy Dunne’s boyfriend in the show. And she was amazing — such a great talent and she was such a talented and special gymnast. To see her in Baywatch was great.

Upon joining Baywatch’s cast, model Livvy Dunne put on one of the iconic red swimsuits and got to work alongside the OGs, also making appearances. It sounds like Joseph Baena was quite impressed with the work the cast has put in.

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If the BTS Baywatch content is any indication, the cast of the reboot, who were already physically fit, has been going through rigorous training to not only prepare for their roles, but to maintain that strength and endurance for an entire season. Baena’s own dedication to fitness and training had him working out with them on set too. He said:

She killed it. As did the rest of the cast. Thaddeus [LaGrone], Noah Beck and everyone else is doing a phenomenal job. It was amazing to spend time with them on set and work out with them on set. I’m just really excited for the episode to come out of the whole show.

The 29-year-old half-sibling of Patrick Schwarzenegger admitted he didn’t watch the original Baywatch series when it premiered on TV. Instead, he became a fan of David Hasselhoff when he was in the SpongeBob movie, where there was a playful homage to the show and his character.

While we don’t know much about Joseph Baena’s role in the Baywatch reboot, we do know that he’s playing a character named Pete, the boyfriend of Grace. Without any details about the kind of relationship they have, he made his hope for a Season 2 return very clear. He explained:

We have to make the plot line [happen]. I get that — in the first season — they need to establish everyone. Maybe in the second season they can have a little fun and bring Pete back.

Since we’ve only seen glimpses and teases of footage, it’s hard to get a sense of the show’s tone, the new character dynamics, and just how epic the action will be on a weekly basis. However, with the new generation of lifeguards being led by Hobie (Stephen Amell), the son of the iconic Mitch Buchannon (David Hasselhoff), and a number of the OG cast members returning, the hype and the nostalgia are real and should easily get an audience tuning in.

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Obviously, a second season and beyond is never a guarantee, but if Baywatch does get to continue, I actually think it would be pretty fun to see characters, even those with small appearances, return in the future. When you see someone rescued pop up again, or you get to see more of a relationship play out, like with Dunne's Grace and Baena’s Pete, it helps ground a TV series, especially with one as big as Baywatch is sure to be.

No matter how it all plays out, I know I’ll be tuning in to see how it all goes down with Hobie and all the new lifeguards of this highly anticipated reboot. And yes, I'm also looking forward to seeing Baena on the beach too.