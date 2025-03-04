After Traumatic Experience With Bill Murray, Seth Green Shared The Advice Eddie Murphy Gave Him That Helped Him Move Forward
A few years ago, Seth Green revealed that he had an upsetting experience while working with Bill Murray as a child actor. When he was on an episode of Saturday Night Live as a nine-year-old, Green says that Murray grabbed him by the ankles and dangled him over a trash can – an event that he says left him horrified and hiding in his dressing room. It's a terrible memory, but he credits advice from the legendary Eddie Murphy for helping him recover from the moment.
Green recently reflected on his encounter with Bill Murray during an interview with ComicBook.com – the actor presently celebrating the 20th anniversary of his Adult Swim series Robot Chicken. Reflecting on what happened, he said that he doesn't wish any negativity toward Murray, and as scary as the encounter was, he recalls the night as being a major turning point in his life. He explained,
Now 51 years old, Seth Green appeared in the 1981/1982 season of Saturday Night Live when Bill Murray was hosting. He was emotionally distraught following his behind-the-scenes encounter with the comedian, but he says that it was cast members Eddie Murphy and Tim Kazurinsky who successfully talked him into being a part of the show:
Since then, of course, Seth Green has continued to have consistent success in the entertainment industry. He earned a lot of fans for his turn as Oz on Buffy The Vampire Slayer and has continued to be a presence on television for decades while also making movies like the Austin Powers trilogy, Idle Hands and the star-ridden Can't Hardly Wait. As a voice actor, he has played Chris Griffin in over 400 episodes of Family Guy to date and was introduced as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Howard The Duck in 2014's Guardians Of The Galaxy (a role he has reprised multiple times in the years since).
And should you like to join Seth Green in celebrating the anniversary of Robot Chicken, which he co-created with Matthew Senreich, all 11 seasons of the stop-motion animated show are available to stream with a Hulu subscription.
