After Twisters, Speed And 9 Other Classic '90s Blockbusters That Should Get Standalone Sequels

As a follow-up to 1996’s Twister with an original story and new characters, Twisters — called a “hell of a good time” by CinemaBlend’s Mike Reyes — has proven that a strong sequel to a classic does not necessarily need to be a direct continuation. This begs the question, what other great ‘90s movies could benefit from another chapter that exists in the same world, but keeps things fresh by not relying on its predecessor. Here are some beloved blockbusters from that era that we would love to see get a standalone sequel someday.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Speed (1994)

Speaking of Twister, before Jan de Bont helmed the disaster movie favorite, the Dutch cinematographer made his directorial debut with Speed. It would actually be a real dream come true to see a direct sequel to the action movie masterpiece — set on a city bus rigged to explode if it slows to less than 50 mph — that reunites Sandra Bullock with Keanu Reeves, who was missing from the less successful Speed 2: Cruise Control. Then again, the idea of another adrenaline-fueled thrill ride that somehow involves a mode of public transportation and explosions still sounds fun no matter who is in it.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Ghost (1990)

Director Jerry Zucker (part of the trio that helmed the classic spoof movie Airplane!, believe it or not) made an Academy Award-winning surprise hit out of a supernatural haunting story from the haunter’s perspective with Ghost. The romantic thriller ended perfectly, with Patrick Swayze’s Sam bidding Molly (Demi Moore) a final farewell before crossing over, but its intriguing interpretation of the afterlife could be explored more deeply. Apparently Channing Tatum plans to remake Ghost, but I think a new story set in the same world — like a slain detective trying to solve his own murder, perhaps — is what the potential franchise really needs.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

The Mask (1994)

A standalone sequel to one of the best Jim Carrey movies, The Mask, actually was released in the form of 2005’s Son of the Mask, which was neither a hit with critics or audiences. If Carrey’s (current) retirement from acting were to prevent us from seeing a sequel in which Stanley Ipkiss puts on the mystical vizard once more, why not give the franchise one more try with yet attempt at a new story? May I suggest something more akin to the far darker comic book that inspired the original fantasy comedy?

(Image credit: Sony)

Men In Black (1997)

Another bizarre, funny comic book movie that received a standalone sequel was one of the best sci-fi movies, Men in Black, which follows an organization monitoring extra-terrestrial activity on Earth. After Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones came back for two direct follow-ups, 2019’s Men in Black: International changed the setting to MIB’s London branch and brought in Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as the leads, but did not quite capture the same magic. Still, I would love to see another attempt at a new story like this one, but with a more creative concept, stronger sense of humor and far less fan service.

(Image credit: Paramount/Dreamworks)

Deep Impact (1998)

In 1998, audiences saw the releases of Armageddon and Deep Impact, which both involve an attempt to neutralize a large cosmic object hurtling toward Earth with nuclear explosions. However, Deep Impact boldly sees the plan fail and shows a large fragment of a comet hitting the Atlantic Ocean and creating a tsunami that destroys most of the American East Coast and even hits Europe and Africa. It might be interesting to explore the aftermath of the event from the perspective of a new set of characters as a new cataclysmic threat suddenly emerges.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Volcano (1997)

An earlier example of twin disaster movies from the same year is the 1997 releases of both Volcano and Dante’s Peak, which both involve a hidden, long-dormant volcano erupting on American soil, putting a community in danger. However, Volcano ends with a hint that Mount Wilshire is still active in Los Angeles and I think it is about time that we see the next eruption. In fact, I recommend pulling a Twisters and call it Volcanoes and reveal that a second (or even third) magma-spewing mountain has emerged in L.A.

(Image credit: Universal)

Tremors (1990)

Despite not doing great at the box office in 1990, Tremors became a cult favorite creature feature and spawned six straight-to-video sequels and a TV show — all of which (save the 19th-century-set prequel Tremors 4: The Legend Begins) saw Michael Gross reprise his role as Burt Gummer. Sadly, the expert in hunting worm-like monsters known as Graboids was killed in 2020’s Tremors: Shrieker Island, but I think that opens an opportunity to bring new blood to the franchise. By that, I do not just mean new characters and new places, but new creatures to fight, too.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Waterworld (1995)

Another beloved ‘90s-era box office flop is Waterworld, which stars Kevin Costner as a sailor searching for dryland in a fully-submerged planet Earth. Not only is this post-apocalyptic thriller more appreciated by audiences today, it is also more relevant now than ever as conversations regarding the threat of global warming only increase in importance. Of course, that is not the only reason why I believe another adventure from this inventive dystopian world is in order.

(Image credit: YouTube)

Event Horizon (1997)

While many believe it is one of the best horror movies of the ‘90s, I personally have never been a big fan of director Paul W.S. Anderson’s Event Horizon. However, I do adore the concept of a spaceship that travels through wormholes and accidentally takes a detour through Hell. Thus, I think that a new story from the same that world which involving a similar combination of cosmic sci-fi and otherworldly horror would be fun.

(Image credit: StudioCanal)

Total Recall (1990)

Among the best Arnold Schwarzenegger movies to not be sequelized is Total Recall, in which the Austrian actor plays a man who discovers his strange dreams are actually memories of his forgotten life as a secret agent. It was remade in 2012 with Colin Farrell, but I would like to see a completely original mystery thriller involving the same memory-implanting technology from the Philip K. Dick story that inspired the action flick. Also, I think setting it entirely on that Martian colony would make it extra fun.

Considering how well Twisters has done at the box office, more standalone sequels to ‘90s favorites is not out of the question. Hopefully it is one of these!