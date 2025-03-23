Amanda Seyfried Got To Sing With Cynthia Erivo In Her Wicked Audition, And Now Fans Think The Elphaba Actress Was Totally Shading Her

Throughout her career, Amanda Seyfried has played various roles, from a ditzy and sweet teen in Mean Girls to a successful entrepreneur in The Dropout. Like many actors, though, she’s gone out for major roles and not landed them. Seyfried revealed a while ago that she actually auditioned for the 2024 box office record-breaker that was Wicked. It would seem that the actress sought the role of Glinda, and she even auditioned with eventual Elphaba actress Cynthia Ervio. Now, some are convinced Erivo actually shaded Seyfried.

What Did Amanda Seyfried Say About Auditioning with Cynthia Erivo?

At present, the 39-year-old Emmy winner is promoting her latest production, Long Bright River, which is set to be released amid the 2025 TV schedule. While doing press, she stopped by the Happy Sad Confused to discuss her professional highlights. Talk eventually turned to Wicked (which can now be streamed with a Peacock subscription), during which she explained that she was diligent when preparing for her audition and worked with a vocal coach. As for the experience itself, the star said the following:

I knew Wicked was coming, so I was able to really prepare. And I’m telling you, I’ve never felt that solid in my voice than I did at the auditions. And that’s kind of what I got out of it. I do, again, think everything happens for a reason. … It’s funny, though, I also got to sing with Cynthia, and that was a moment in itself. … The vibrations of that woman’s voice…

As mentioned during this recent interview, which is now on YouTube, Amanda Seyfried is a big fan of the Wizard of Oz-related musical, so she relished the opportunity to audition for Glinda. She even went viral a few years ago after posting a video of herself singing “Popular” (and the actress did a solid job, too). Ultimately, though, the role of the cheerful witch went to Ariana Grande, who went on to receive acclaim for her performance. While Seyfried didn’t land the part, it is sweet to hear that she still views her audition experience positively.

How Has Cynthia Erivo Discussed Other Actors She Read With During Auditions, And Why Do Fans Now See It As Shade?

Cynthia Erivo has also spoken in depth about the process of landing the role of Elphaba, for which she went on to receive an Oscar nomination and other honors. During a previous interview with The New York Times, the British actress was asked about her reaction to Ariana Grande’s casting and, while sharing her thoughts, she alluded to two other actors she auditioned with:

Absolutely no surprise whatsoever. … Thank goodness, because it was not the two ladies that I was auditioning with.

Given the Harriet alum’s comments and the fact that Amanda Seyfried auditioned with her, fans now seem to be under the impression that Seyfried is one of the “two ladies” being referred to. Cynthia Erivo didn’t elaborate further on the specific skills of the pair of women she worked with early on but, on the surface, her comment to the NYT would seemingly suggest she wasn’t that impressed. Of course, that’s more of an assumption, though TikTok user celestialsav is one such person who believes Seyfried was being shaded.

Ultimately, fans don’t know exactly what transpired when the Seyfried/Erivo audition went down, so we can’t speak to the quality of the former’s performance at that time. And, as her comments go viral, Cynthia Erivo has yet to provide any clarity on the matter. Regardless of that, it’s clear that Seyfried is pleased to have been able to audition and particularly appreciates that she was able to sing with a performer as powerful as Erivo. I’d also expect her to be seated for the upcoming Wicked: For Good when it hits theaters.

Amanda Seyfried will grace the big screen this year, as she’ll star in the 2025 movie schedule entry, The Housemaid. The film is set to open in theaters on December 25.