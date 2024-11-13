Ahead Of The Next James Bond Movie, I Think The 007 Producers' Latest Comments Should Have Fans Excited

I’m sorry to break it to my fellow fans of the James Bond movies , but we’re not any closer to seeing movement on the next 007 adventure. Per what we know about Bond 26 , the film is still in a holding pattern, but I think there are still some big reasons for why that’s the case. That’s thanks to some new comments from the 007 series' producers. I think fans should be pumped because the sentiments indicate that Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have definitely taken the right lessons from Daniel Craig’s Bond movies .

James Bond Will Return…To A Theater Near You

Both Broccoli and Wilson were recently interviewed by the Associated Press , as they’re set to receive the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award at this Sunday’s 15th Governors Award ceremony. They're specifically being honored for having a body of work that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences believes reflects “a consistently high quality of motion picture production.” More specifically, the half siblings’ stewardship of EON Productions definitely qualifies for such a distinction.

But, of course, this interview was going to tie into the 007 legacy one way or another. And, while speaking with the AP, Barbara Broccoli made the following comment about keeping James Bond's adventures in movie theaters:

People are playing it very safe. I think in times of crisis like this, you've got to be brave. It’s certainly a new era in the movie business, so we’re trying to figure it out.

However, knowing how the MGM/EON relationship works and with the report cited above reinforcing Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson’s creative control over the 007 kingdom, it doesn’t seem that risky to be saying that. Keeping in mind that No Time To Die’s box office milestones made the film one of the earliest blockbuster hits after theaters widely reopened, that position is further strengthened.

But don’t take that as a sign that EON Productions is resting on its laurels. As you'll continue to read, there were other comments made in regard to the point of why this next “reinvention” of James Bond is important; and these may be the most important.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

Bond 26 Casting Hasn’t Progressed, But Novelty Is Still Key

Those of you wondering if Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s alleged frontrunner status has been addressed at all are about to be disappointed. Yet, as he echoed Barbara Broccoli’s “reinvention” comments of the past, co-producer Michael G. Wilson did give the world something new to think on when it comes to Bond 26’s casting process. Wilson shared this remark when it came time to address the recasting:

Every time we cast a new actor, the films change. It’s the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction. Every one of these people who took on the role offered something new and different.

I'm reminded of how if it wasn’t for EON Productions’ faith in Daniel Craig as a leading man, he wouldn’t have been given the chance to make his own mark on the over 60-year-old franchise. So, while the betting crowd may think it's got the next James Bond set for casting, Mr. Wilson's words above suggest that it's more important to find someone who gets Bond right while offering that "something new and different."

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s a pressure cooker scenario on all ends, as Broccoli & Wilson don’t want to be too hasty in casting the next face of Bond, and whichever actors are jockeying for position will need to be ready to take the heat. Although the best comment to end this discussion on is another provided by Broccoli. And it’s a bit of family wisdom that was handed down by founding producer Albert R. “Cubby” Broccoli:

It’s a big decision. … [Albert Broccoli] always said films were like the circus coming to town. You set up your tent, everybody comes and you create magic. It's all about pleasing the audience, making sure that people get their bang for their buck.

In her recent Amazon MGM Studios update on Bond 26 , global head Jennifer Salke mentioned how “the global audience will be patient” when waiting for this next 007 to take the stage. I can definitely say I’m willing to agree with that statement now more than ever, as the care that EON Productions continues to take in putting together the future of James Bond is inspiring.

We’ll all just have to bide our time until the 00-Circus comes to town. When it finally does, we'll all get to be caught up in the fresh excitement that only Bond, James Bond could bring while crossing that iconic gun barrel.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)