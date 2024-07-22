This AI Video Of Keanu Reeves, Harrison Ford And More Stars Standing By Their Younger Selves Has Me In My Feels About How Quickly Time Passes

The Internet has been subject to some wild AI edits in recent years. In fact, AI is a popular current viral trend. For example, one user turned horror characters into Disney-animated creations , and another swapped the genders of celebrities . A lot of creators use it to baffle an audience by creating something that couldn’t possibly exist. Sometimes it tugs at heartstrings, but some reactions to AI are just uncomfortable. More recently, a clip features Harrison Ford, Keanu Reeves and more alongside their younger selves, and it'll put you in your feels in regard to how quickly time passes.

This latest AI video is circulating on X (formerly Twitter), and it was posted by user @TheFigen. So may find the sight of several A-listers hanging out with their young counterparts somewhat surreal. When it comes to the roster of stars involved, some were child actors, and others like, Harrison Ford and Sylvester Stallone were in some of the best movies of the 80s . The video honestly has me feeling so nostalgic, and I can't believe how some of these stars have changed over the years. You can see for yourself how much time has passed in the edit below:

Marvelous!And time goes fast … pic.twitter.com/n74XANOUn3July 16, 2024

Honestly, it’s shocking, but I think it is so cool that we have technology available that can give us this nostalgic feeling. I think it works best for celebrities -- movie actors and actresses, in particular -- because we have watched them age for decades. But I will say, it’s happened gradually, and seeing younger and older versions side by side is trippy. I wonder if someone like Keanu Reeves would impart the lessons he's learned about the industry to his younger self.

Some of the digital recreations look more realistic than others. I thought Sylvester Stallone, Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts and Johnny Depp were spot on. Based on this video, it's clear that so many of these celebrities have aged like fine wine, such as Keanu Reeves and Brad Pitt. And seeing Michael Jackson’s three different ages (child, teen, and adult) embrace each other especially hit hard for me, given the pop legend has been dead for over a decade.

The Harry Potter actors especially hit home with the nostalgia factor. Cue that one song that goes “Where’d all the time go…” All the celebrities in this AI video found fame young. The public has watched many of them grow up before their eyes, but none quite like the stars of Potter. Daniel Radcliffe was 11, and Emma Watson 10 when they made their Wizarding World debuts. They worked on the franchise throughout the vast majority of their childhoods, and watching them hug their younger selves might have just healed my Potterhead heart. I wish I could give them that in real life.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

One of the few comparable series I can think of would be Stranger Things, in which the young cast members similarly started filming just before adolescence, and now the final season will premiere almost a full decade later. It was actually considered whether AI should be used for ST in order to alter how old the kids looked in the new season, given so much time has passed between filming but, ultimately, the answer was no. But what I wouldn’t give to see an AI edit of them with their first season selves.

However, not everyone had the same reaction to the edit as me. On social media, there were a lot of mixed reactions, mainly due to people being uncomfortable with the powers of artificial intelligence Here are some reaction comments from X that'll give you an idea of how some people are feeling:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Super creepy OR super cool? - @jayceejm

AI IS INCREDIBLE. - @delorisbos

I hate this so much. Nope, we shouldn’t have this. - @CloudyinRed

I love it! Technology is doing amazing stuff 😆 - @YasminEuphemia

Ultimately, it makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside. It also has me wondering what young celebrities today might look like in 20 or 40 years. But I’m sure AI could could probably generate that as well.