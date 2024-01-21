AI Swaps Genders For Emma Watson, Johnny Depp And More, And Now I Can’t Unsee It

A.I. continues to push the boundaries of what it can do. For all we know, its power of realistic graphics and details could eventually shape casting decisions one day, like picking the perfect James Bond actor . On top of that, artificial intelligence has also taken up creating gender-swapped realities, so if you’re curious what certain stars, like Emma Watson, Johnny Depp, and more, look like as the opposite gender, A.I. has worked its magic to show you. Fair warning, though, you won’t be able to unsee its unbelievable results.

First off, the Instagram account the_ai_dreams showed us what Emma Watson would look like as a man. Take a look at the rather dashing photo below:

The Harry Potter cast member has shown us her beauty through very lovely fashion posts , but seeing her as a man, you can see that her good looks transcend gender. With that fancy suit and hairy chest, I forgot this photo is originally Emma Watson. Comments have compared her to those like Stranger Things’ Dacre Montgomery or even her brother Alex. The latter I see more of since the two siblings really do have a strong resemblance.

Next in the gender swap swarm of photos is what Johnny Depp would look like as a woman. As you look at this scarily realistic A.I. picture , see if you have your own comparisons to who you think the Pirates of the Caribbean star looks like.

It’s interesting how the gender swap photo of Johnny Depp has him still in 18th-century clothes. Instagram users compared the Edward Scissorhands actor to many gorgeous female A-listers like Katie Holmes, Charlize Theron, and even his Sweeney Todd costar Helena Bonham Carter. In my opinion, though, he actually has an uncanny resemblance to his ex-wife Amber Heard if she was a brunette. And all-around, the gender-swapped post of Depp is much easier for me to look at compared to him dressed as Cinderella and other Disney princesses for sure.

As for the rest of the A.I. generated photos, I decided to make it interesting and see if I could guess the stars in the photos before looking at the captions. For ones like Uma Thurman, Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson, Keanu, Reeves, and Nicolas Cage, I was able to see through their photos. Their distinctive features still shine through even as a different gender.

Then there were those I’d never recognize like the ones for Nicole Kidman, Jude Law, Emilia Clarke, and Zendaya. They really do look like different people. Even the one for The Rock looking like J-Lo is so cringy that I find it better to see him reimagined as Snow White or other Disney princesses .

Now these A.I. generated photos will be at the back of your minds all day, huh? Having artificial intelligence showing our favorite A-listers as the opposite gender is just the start of what advanced technology can do. Examples can include getting a glimpse of what the ill-fated characters of Harry Potter would look like with happy endings or the assumed looks of the imagined children of famous exes . The possibilities really are endless.