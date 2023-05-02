Alan Rickman Was Honored By Google, And Harry Potter And Die Hard Fans Had Thoughts

On the 36th anniversary of the role that catapulted him to stardom, the late great Alan Rickman was honored with a Google Doodle. The Emmy award-winning actor, who succumbed to pancreatic cancer in January 2016 , had already crossed his early forties when he played Vicomte de Valmont in the play Les Liaisons Dangereuses, which eventually led him to bag his debut film role as the villainous Hans Gruber (a part he originally wanted nothing to do with) in one of the best action movies of all time. Die Hard was a massive hit, almost instantaneously making the Galaxy Quest alum a global sensation. Harry Potter and Die Hard fans took to social media to share their thoughts, and most of them shared other cherished Rickman performances in response to the Doodle. You can take a look at the heartwarming Google drawing, which was created by artist Helene Lerou, below.

Harry Potter, Die Hard, Love Actually—Alan Rickman worked his magic in every role he took on.Learn more about the beloved English actor in today's #GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/SNOVdyc7NM pic.twitter.com/p6xbaPZSWqApril 30, 2023

The Google Doodle sparked a conversation among fans of the performer, with many taking to Twitter to express their thoughts and feelings about Rickman's work. Playwright and screenwriter Melissa Leilani Larson said she got a little “misty” and who can blame her?

The google doodle is in honor of Alan Rickman. I got a little misty, not gonna lie. pic.twitter.com/RlD2dgnjt2April 30, 2023

Youtuber @LunaPhoebeQuinn thinks fans should check out the late actor’s part in a Kevin Smith comedy. I have to agree with the user. Rickman as the genitalless angel Metatron is a pretty great performance.

Since Google is Celebrating Alan Rickman. Let's just say If you haven't watched Dogma, please watch it! Alan Rickman was amazing in it! pic.twitter.com/cczC8DlYgUApril 30, 2023

One admirer with the username of @shithlord highlighted some of Rickman’s best period piece work. This is a fair recommendation because The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy performer's strong screen presence made him particularly suited for period dramas.

On this day I want to say that Alan Rickman as Colonel Brandon in Sense and Sensibility was just as great as Matthew Macfadyen was as Mister Darcy in Pride and Prejudice pic.twitter.com/uuVsuYGbxcApril 29, 2023

On the day of remembrance of the actor, one user wrote that they can only think of the performer's turn in the comedy/drama Truly Madly Deeply. User @rentonifyable also included an adorable gif from the movie.

When Alan Rickman is trending, and he's not here, and all you can think of is Truly Madly Deeply 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/eA2ZoojEEUApril 30, 2023

Rickman fan and doctor @marklewismd mourned the actor's loss while also bringing awareness to Pancreatic cancer. Lewis pointed to the need for better treatment for the deadly disease that took the legendary actor far too soon.

Love this doodle. Hate the cause of death. Another life lost too soon to the scourge of pancreatic cancer 😞 It would be worthy wizardry indeed to conjure treatments for this disease that are more effective for our patients. For now, our scientific studies continue. #pancsm https://t.co/VCJFhj8xD7April 30, 2023

The actor's intense performances landed him numerous roles in both period dramas and contemporary ones. Besides portraying Colonel Brandon in Sense and Sensibility and the Sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, which were more in line with his breakthrough performance in Les Liaisons Dangereuses, he also excelled in comedic roles, such as the aforementioned Love Actually, Dogma, and Galaxy Quest. Though Alan Rickman was perfect for the tragic Severus Snape ( see our 5 reasons ) and the villainous Hans Gruber, there was seemingly no genre or character the actor couldn’t embody, which is why many longtime fans pointed to some other great performances of his that should they believe should be remembered.

The Google Doodle honoring Alan Rickman was a touching tribute to a beloved actor who left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. His performances in both Harry Potter and Die Hard continue to resonate with fans, but there are no shortages of great parts to choose from when determining Alan Rickman’s best roles . His legacy will undoubtedly live on for many years to come, especially since fans continue to celebrate his life and work.