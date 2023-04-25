Alec Baldwin Thanks Fans For Support As He Prepares To Complete Rust Filming

Actor Alec Baldwin has had a long and wildly successful career spanning both TV and film. But most recently his name has been associated with the tragedy that happened on the set of his upcoming western movie Rust, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins . He’s faced a legal battle of his own as a result (specifically an involuntary manslaughter charge ), and Baldwin recently thanked fans for their support as he continued filming Rust. And given how many headlines have surrounded that movie, smart money says the public is going to be invested in how it all shakes out.

Rust was in the middle of principal photography back in October of 2021 when a prop gun that Baldwin was reportedly holding ended up discharging. This tragic incident understandably shut down production, and has inspired conversation about safety on major sets. Baldwin’s criminal charges were recently dropped , and he’s ready to complete his role in the Western. He recently took to Instagram to thanks fans for their support, check it out below:

Between this two most recent projects, Alec Baldwin is spending a ton of time in Montana. And it looks like he’s appreciative of the state’s beauty, as well as the kindness he’s seen from locals while filming both Rust and Supercell. The latter movie ended up being one of the final credits from late actress Anne Heche .

The 30 Rock actor shared his feelings about Rust and the state of Montana to his whopping 2.5 million followers on the social media outlet. He’s pretty active on Instagram, including when Baldwin implored fans to go follow his wife Hilaria. And while he’s been in a serious legal situation for years following the death of Hutchins, it seems like things might be looking up for him.

While the folks behind Rust always intended on continuing principal photography , it’s still turning heads that the ill-fated Western will end up being completed and released. It’ll be interesting to see if the movie is ever able to function outside of being synonymous with the accident and fatal shooting that occurred years earlier.

As previously mentioned, the death of Halyna Hutchins, (and injury of director Joel Souza) has had a ripple effect on the film industry as a whole. A number of powerful figures like Dwayne Johnson have vowed to stop using real guns on sets, despite how this might make a more expensive post-production period. Filmmaker Guy Ritchie also confirmed he won’t be using real guns anymore in movies.