Alec Baldwin Asked His Fans To Follow His Wife Hilaria On Instagram, And The Comments Are Brutal

Actor Alec Baldwin has had a long and wildly successful career as an actor, although his name has been associated with a number of controversies recently, including the fatal shooting that occurred on the set of his movie Rust. There’s also been some backlash surrounding his wife Hilaria, and her heritage . Recently Baldwin asked his fans to follow his Hilaria on Instagram, and the comments are brutal.

Hilaria Baldwin recently celebrated her 39th birthday, and her husband had one gift that he was getting some help from fans with: getting her past 1 million followers on Instagram . He posted a video on his own account for her birthday, once again asking folks to give his wife a follow. You can check it out for yourself below,

This clip was shared to Alec Baldwin’s own 2.5 million Instagram followers, with the 64 year-old actor seemingly hoping to get as many of his fans following her as possible. In the end this was successful, as Hilaria did manage to cross the 1 million mar on her own page . But given how brutal the comments are, this might have come at a cost.

When scrolling through the comments section on Alec Baldwin’s Instagram post, it seems like people aren’t happy about his campaign to get his wife Hilaria to 1 million followers. One commenter took umbrage with the actor also mentioning Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s updates from the hospital. Specifically how he couldn’t remember Hamlin’s name. They commented:

Please follow my wife on Instagram. It’s very important. Oh yeah, great to hear that football player from Buffalo, you know that guy, I can’t remember his name, is doing better. This is a shallow as it gets.

The idea of measuring one’s worth based on followers seemed to rub people the wrong way, as there are overwhelmingly negative comments on Alec Baldwin’s video. Another person challenged the 30 Rock actor not to teach this lesson to his and Hilaria’s children, posting:

Likes and number of followers equals happiness to you two? Teaching your children their self worth is based on social media is disturbing.

Alec Baldwin’s mission to get his wife over 1 million followers on Instagram clearly rubbed some people the wrong way. Another commenter claims that this turned them off from the actor altogether, and I have to wonder if that means he unfollowed him. As they posted in the comments section:

Please explain the relevance of 1 mill followers. Do you get bonus points or what? Thx. I was a fan of yours once, but this is way too narcissistic

Despite the backlash that’s all over the comments section of Alec Baldwin’s Instagram page, he was ultimately successful in getting his wife Hilaria past the 1 million mark. His most recent post confirms this, although the reaction has been similarly negative. Check it out below:

The comments on that post all echo the above sentiments, where folks questioned why it was so important for Hilaria Baldwin to get to 1 million Instagram followers. While social media is currency for celebs, plenty of fans seem to take issue with Alec’s quest. But since they succeeded, this should presumably be the last of these posts.