An Alien Children’s Book Is On The Way, And The Internet Has Thoughts

When you think of the best horror movies , the last thing that probably comes to mind is the publisher of The Poky Little Puppy, but that’s all about to change. Little Golden Books, a fixture in children's lives for the past 80 years, has played a pivotal role in fostering a lifelong love for reading. The publisher has consistently delivered literary gems such as The Little Red Hen or modern classic Richard Scarry's Best Little Word Book Ever! Recently, they've expanded their repertoire to include movie tie-in books. Now, a new release based on one of the best sci-fi movies and R-rated classic Alien is on the horizon, and its already generating considerable buzz on the internet.

Disney and Penguin Random House have unveiled the release of a children's book that diverges significantly from their conventional fairy tales and talking animals. Titled A Is for Alien: An ABC Book, the book presents a lighthearted interpretation of Ridley Scott’s iconic 1979 horror classic. Yes, the same film featuring a menacing extraterrestrial bursting from a crew member's chest cavity and a beleaguered crew navigating a dark spaceship. But fret not. You shouldn’t expect to see the scariest moments translated to the pastel-colored page.

The cover art is a visual spectacle. Gone are the gothic and suggestive designs from the late H.R. Giger and instead replaced with a cartoon version of Sigourney Weaver in the classic Little Golden Books art style, holding the loveable animal crewmate Jonesy , the cat, and a grinning childish take on the classic Xenomorph creature . The book clearly promises an unexpected fusion of whimsy and terror. The internet has responded with a mix of confusion, curiosity, and excitement surrounding this distinctive project. Let's delve into some of the most noteworthy reactions to this surprising announcement, beginning with user @Imt1red :

I am NOT a cocomelon parent; you’re gonna sit down and read A is for Alien

This is a humorous reference to the widely popular yet controversial YouTube channel Cocomelon. I wholeheartedly agree with @Imt1red – I'll steer clear of Cocomelon for my toddler, but handing her A is for Alien seems like an excellent choice.

User @Brule_64 , drawing inspiration from the book's title, transformed the rest of the ABCs into an entertaining and age-appropriate game. They shared a hilarious Predator vs. Alien meme to add a delightful touch while writing:

A is for Alien C is for Chestburster E is for Engineer F is for Facehugger J is for Jockey P is for Predator X is for Xenomorph Any Alien fans to fill in the rest?

How about B is for: “Get away from her, you Bitch!” Maybe that would be more appropriate for the letter G?

Sci-fi and horror writer @jendiagammon perfectly echoed my sentiments with:

Never preordered a book so fast in my life. A Is for ALIEN!

One of the standout responses was from user @DoctorRobby1985 , who brilliantly captured the potential experience for kids growing up with the children's book and then watching the movie for the first time. And, to emphasize the point, they threw in a perfect Simpsons meme.

Kids getting traumatized after watching how the "Alien" movies differ greatly from their ABCs children's book: pic.twitter.com/1J2gPwMjEVDecember 28, 2023 See more

The book's synopsis is adorable, stating, "In space, no one can hear you giggle." The book takes readers on an alphabetical journey from A to Z, following the adventures of Ripley and the Nostromo crew. This playful reinterpretation is designed to charm fans of all ages and collectors of the cherished book series. It is published by Little Golden Books and illustrated by the Disney Storybook Art Team. A Is for Alien is available for pre-order at a reasonable price of $5.99.

Its perfectly timed arrival adds an extra layer of excitement to this unusual release. Scheduled for release on July 9, 2024, the book aligns with the launch of the new non-Ripley Alien movie , releasing on August 16, 2024, from 20th Century Studio. While the Fede Álvarez helmed flick stars rising talents Cailee Spaeny and Isabela Merced, it's safe to say that toddlers might need to sit this one out.

While we wait for the latest installment in the franchise and this cute take on everyone's favorite acid-spitting extraterrestrial, you can revisit the original movie, now streaming with a Hulu subscription.