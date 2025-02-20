The Alleged James Bond 26 Drama Is So Messy It Could Break A Franchise Record, But I Need To Point Out A Silver Lining

Consider what I’m about to discuss a friendly reminder that no, James Bond will not be returning on the roster of 2025 movies . And if veteran franchise director Martin Campbell’s assumptions are correct, the wait for James Bond 26 is still pretty long. In fact, if his recent remarks are any indication, we might see 007 break his personal best for longest cinematic absence since the fall of the Berlin Wall. But believe it or not, there’s a glimmer of hope contained in this storm of speculation.

Bond 26 May Break The Record For Longest 007 Wait, According To Martin Campbell

Speaking with Men’s Journal on behalf of his new Daisy Ridley-starring actioner Cleaner, talks naturally turned to whether or not the director that helped reinvent Commander Bond twice would want to take a third spin of the wheel.

Putting that question on the table saw Mr. Campbell, the helmer of 1995’s Goldeneye and 2006’s Casino Royale, make a prediction for when we might see the 26th cinematic outing. And as you’ll read below, it only partially connects to the reported drama between Amazon-MGM Studios and EON Productions :

I mean, is there going to be another Bond? That's the question. I mean there's this legal thing right now. ... And now, of course, they have this problem with Amazon. It's ironic. It's sort of the same thing. God knows what's going to happen. And also the director choice will come from Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, who are fantastic producers. ... I think it'll be two years away, three years away.

We’re way past “shaken, not stirred” territory here. In fact, if you’ll allow me a punny reference to break up the mood, Martin Campbell’s claims hit like a Thunderball to the hearts of 007 fans. Should his prediction be correct, the follow up to 2021’s No Time to Die will presumably arrive in theaters in 2027 or 2028. So on the longer end of that timeframe, we’d see the record held by the delay between 1989’s License to Kill and 1995’s Goldeneye bested by about a year.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

The supposed reasons for the hold up seem to come from two sources, with the most obvious being producer Barbara Broccoli’s supposed feud with her studio partner. However, “that legal thing” mentioned by The Mask of Zorro helmer is a pretty huge hurdle to cross now, as it challenges James Bond’s UK/Europe copyright .

Even if the reported bad blood between Amazon-MGM and EON isn’t an issue, this potential court battle could keep that delay going. That may not feel like a doorway to optimism on the subject, but as some of you may now, I'm not exactly a traditional person.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

James Bond Will (Not) Return Through Streaming

One of the other huge reasons for the potential conflicts raging behind the scenes has centered around the subject of Bond 26’s potential tone . Amazon-MGM Studios is allegedly looking for something that’s meme-friendly, which feels adjacent to another pain point: whether or not 007 should remain a solely theatrical franchise or if there’s room for streaming projects to expand the IP.

This is where Martin Campbell is more optimistic, as he reinforced the party line at EON Productions thusly:

No. I know Barbara will absolutely stick to her guns and say this is a theatrical experience. This is not going to go to streaming immediately. I know she'll stick to her guns. Bond is always an event picture. That's the point. A Bond film. Wow. I always love it when a new Bond comes out.

I not only agree with the remarks above from the No Escape director, I think he’s a rare party outside of the halls of EON to have enough authority to comment. Campbell introduced the world to Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig’s variations on 007, and did so with debuts that are still heralded as some of the best in the series.