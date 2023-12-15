Deadpool 3 Duo Ryan Reynolds And Shawn Levy Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Teaming Up, Now They’re Tackling Another Netflix Movie

People throw around the idea of “soulmates” all the time when it comes to romantic love, but what about cinematic soulmates? We’ve certainly seen examples of unstoppable duos over the years, whether it be Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, or Tim Burton and Johnny Depp. The latest example of this certainly seems to be Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy considering the actor/director pair have just signed on to their fifth project together, which includes the forthcoming Deadpool 3.

As Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds recently got back to filming their third film together, Deadpool 3, which previously shut down production due to the Hollywood strikes, the filmmakers have reportedly just boarded a new Netflix movie together. Per Deadline , Levy is set to direct Reynolds in an untitled international heist comedy for the streaming service which they will both also produce. The plot is under wraps, but apparently it will be in the spirit of Ocean’s Eleven.

Levy and Reynolds first worked together on 2021’s Free Guy before jumping into their first Netflix movie together, 2022’s The Adam Project. The latter hit a major Netflix milestone after its debut when it became the third most viewed Netflix movie, a title it still holds over a year later. Ahead of the pair getting back together for Deadpool 3, they both became attached to a comedy about a boy band reunion early this year with Paramount Pictures.

If you’re keeping count back at home, yes, this new project of theirs will be their fifth. And by the looks of it, this could mean the duo are giving us a new movie of theirs just about every year since their start in 2021. Prior to the strikes, Levy and Reynolds were planning to shoot their boy band comedy in late 2023/early 2024. There’s clearly going to be a delay on their initial schedule, but we imagine they’ll jump into that Paramount project after Deadpool 3, then shoot the Netflix movie.

This heist comedy is in its early development phases, with Dana Fox just being hired to write the movie’s script. Dana Fox previously worked on the scripts for The Lost City, Cruella, Isn’t It Romantic, How To Be Single, Couples Retreat and What Happens In Vegas. She reportedly came up with the idea for the movie with producer Simon Kinberg and pitched it to Ryan Reynolds and his production company, Maximum Effort.