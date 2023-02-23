Ahead Of Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds And Shawn Levy Have Joined Forces On Yet Another Movie

Among the upcoming Marvel movies we are highly anticipating in the next few years is Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3 , which has Ryan Reynolds back as the Merc with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman officially reprising his role as Wolverine . Ahead of filming getting started on the next Deadpool movie this spring, Levy and Reynolds are already cooking up their next collaboration. After they make Deadpool 3, the filmmaking duo, who previously worked together on Free Guy and The Adam Project, are set to make a movie called Boy Band next.

It feels as though Ryan Reynolds has become the Robert De Niro to Shawn Levy’s Martin Scorsese, because these two cannot stop working together. The Hollywood Reporter learned that Reynolds has originated a boy band reunion comedy that he is writing, producing and starring in. Levy will produce as well and may direct if his busy schedule allows him to.

Deadpool 3 (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Release Date: November 8, 2024 (Theaters)

Directed By: Shawn Levy

Written By: Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Ryan Reynolds

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Leslie Uggams and Emma Corrin

Boy Band has been picked up by Paramount Pictures following Reynolds penning the original movie idea alongside Jesse Andrews, who previously has writing credits on Me and Earl and the Dying Girl and Pixar’s Luca. Apparently Reynolds is hoping to film the project once he wraps his work on Deadpool 3 either in late 2023 or early next year.

There currently aren't many plot details for Boy Band, but it sounds like it might follow the members of a fictional boy band who reunite after being big stars in their youth. Here’s hoping Reynolds will play one of the boy band members and flex those vocals he just showed off in his recent movie Spirited, which was a Christmas musical. Knowing Reynolds, he’ll also put together an amazing cast and have loads of pop culture cameos and jokes to squeeze into it.

Boy Band will be Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy’s fourth movie together. Hugh Jackman actually connected the filmmaking duo after he worked with the director previously on Reel Steel. As Levy previously recalled, Jackman told the director that once he met Reynolds, he’d “never stop,” and here they are making just about every movie together nowadays.

It’s great to see Reynolds and Levy have another project lined up after previously finding massive success with Free Guy and The Adam Project. Before they get to Boy Band, it’ll soon be time for them to make the next Deadpool movie, which is finally off the ground five years after the release of Deadpool 2. It will be Wade Wilson’s first time as an MCU character and the MCU’s first R-rated movie , as Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently confirmed.