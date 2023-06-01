Almost Famous Nearly Had An All-Star Cast That Would Have Included Brad Pitt

Almost Famous has held a place in the hearts and minds of moviegoers for over two decades now. The Y2K dramedy may have been set in the '70s, but it was film that, ironically, fit right in with the cinematic shift that kicked off with the new millennium. It functions as a coming-of-age story with complex emotional characters and themes of youth and ambition. Cameron Crowe's flick can now be considered a classic, and much of the all-star cast have all gone on to become stars in their own right. However, the ensemble was nearly even more star studded, as it was meant to include Brad Pitt, who at the time was one of the biggest stars in the world.

Who Was Brad Pitt Going To Play?

Brad Pitt was originally cast to play Russell Hammond, who was ultimately played by Billy Crudup. It was a leading man role, one requiring an actor with charisma and acting chops to capture the complexities of the character. A rising star at the time, Pitt fit the bill perfectly. According to Cameron Crowe (via News.com), the Oscar winner put real work into the role, truly embodying the rock-and roll-persona needed. However, he eventually fell out of love with the character and dropped out of the movie as a result.

We now look back at the cast, which includes Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup, and Phillip Seymour Hoffman, as an impeccable ensemble that could really sell a motion picture. However, looking at it from the context of the time the movie was made, this was a bold lineup. While Hudson’s parents were notable names, the rom-com actress was only 21 and had little experience under her belt. Natalie Portman also auditioned for the role and would’ve been a bigger name. But the director still felt Hudson was more of a fit for Penny Lane. Crudup had snagged a handful of leading roles at the time but he absolutely wasn't a guaranteed box office draw. Still, production move forward -- and without the Thelma & Louise star.

Brad Pitt Was Apparently Going Through A Tough Time Amid Production On Almost Famous

Brad Pitt was allegedly under a lot of pressure during that point in his career. He was quickly becoming one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood, with audiences flocking to films just for him. It's worth noting that Hammond role is also somewhat controversial, since the character is notably older than his love interest, Penny Lane. Pitt is notably 16 years older than Kate Hudson. He also had just been in Fight Club, which at the time was reviled by audiences who objected to the film’s content. So it could be possible that the eventual Oscar winner didn't want to take a further risk. Of course, that's just speculation on my part.

Despite Almost Famous being such a risk, the film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival to great acclaim and is considered by many to be one of Cameron Crowe’s best films. It won the filmmaker an Oscar for Best Original screenplay, and Kate Hudson was nominated for Best Supporting Actress as was Frances McDormand.

The movie also made its leading lady, well, famous, and she subsequently became one of the most prominent names in romantic comedies. Billy Crudup is now an Emmy-winning actor and continuing to take on dark, intricate roles with great success. Brad Pitt’s heart may have not been in it, but he missed out on a cultural touchstone of a film that could've been a yet another major credit in his resume.

Almost Famous is currently available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription, and fans should revisit the iconic film if they're able. In addition, Russell Hammond is just one of many roles the A-lister nearly took on, so make sure to check out our feature on other films Brad Pitt almost starred in.