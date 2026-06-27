Amal Clooney On How Marrying Into Fame Changed Her Life: ‘I Can't Be Seen Wearing This Dress’

Amal Clooney’s life took an unexpected turn when she met George Clooney back in 2013. The two fell in love quickly and got married a little over a year and a half later. While Amal was already an accomplished human rights lawyer, representing clients in high profile, international cases, public interest in her personal life was something new for the philanthropist. She is now opening up about this immense change and how she initially felt about the attention.

During a recent Cartier Dialogues event in Bangkok, Clooney opened up about her feelings on fame when she married the Oscar winner . She definitely knew there was a newfound interest in her personal life, which was unique for her because up until that point, much of the focus had been on her professional life, and myriad of accomplishments in the human rights sector. She also was able to keep her work life and personal life completely separate, but that all changed very quickly. She explained (via People ):

I used to have my work life and my personal life, and they could look quite different, and I was able to not have them mix and then I got married and that changed quite a lot. And at first I was kind of conscious of that one-dimensional view where I felt like, well, I can't be seen wearing this dress or doing this because I'm in front of a judge on Monday.

I can understand how that would be a hard situation to navigate, especially given the lawyer was marrying someone like George Clooney. Before he tied the knot with Amal, the Ocean’s Eleven star was consistently at the center of tabloid gossip involving his dating life. He previously stated that he never thought he’d get married, and those comments seemingly added to the public's interest when he decided to marry Amal.

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Clearly, the relationship is working out, as the Clooneys welcomed twins in 2017 , and Amal has been candid about how George stepped up to the plate when they were born. The Clooneys have a seemingly solid, blissful marriage that has lasted over 11 years despite the amount of attention they’ve attracted. Amal Clooney also says she feels much more content with the fame aspect now, explaining:

But you know it just doesn't matter as much as living your life, and ultimately if you're good at what you do, that is going to shine through or not. I wouldn't allow that factor to stop me from doing things that were important for my family or for my relationship. It was easier when I could decide what kind of exposure I got. It was something new to navigate.

The Clooneys have seemingly navigated it quite well, too. Both have continued to have booming professional lives as a couple and external of their relationship. Ultimately, they combined what they were both good at and created the Clooney Foundation for Justice together, where they provide free legal services to cases surrounding women’s rights.

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Independently, George Clooney continues to have a thriving acting career, with projects like the 2025 Netflix film Jay Kelly and Ticket to Paradise under his belt in the last few years as well as a Broadway run. He also continued directing films like Boys in the Boat and The Tender Bar. Amal, on the other hand, has continued her work in human rights and, last year, she established The Oxford Institute of Technology and Justice, which is harnessing the power of AI to expand access to justice around the world.

Few couples are as impressive as the Clooneys, who continue to prove that you can have a robust personal life and professional life, without sacrificing either sectors. Amal’s comments also show the importance of prioritizing one's own wants and needs over the potential media scrutiny and, for years, she has demonstrated how to navigate the public eye and exposure flawlessly.