George Clooney Talking About His Marriage Sounds Like Bliss, And I’m Swooning

As one of Hollywood’s biggest heartthrobs ever, George Clooney’s love life has been a topic of public conversation for a long time. Even if some of the discourse transformed after he and his now-wife, Amal, tied the knot in 2014, his relationship status remains relevant. Now, though, we get to hear Clooney’s perspective on his partnership, and unsurprisingly, it sounds like its fairytale levels of lovely.

Ahead of his 2025 movie Jay Kelly releasing, the talented actor sat down with CBS to reflect on his professional and personal endeavors. Naturally, married life, Amal and their relationship were covered. It seems like not much has changed since George Clooney met Amal , as he shared that their bond continues to triumph over trivial matters, especially now, after a decade of marriage:

Well, when you're younger, you want to be right about everything, you know. 'Don't paint that color on the wall.’

If you’re married or even in a long-running relationship of any kind, you can feel this sentiment. And, more than likely, many of us can offer up an equally bullish idea from our younger years. Luckily, with the Wolfs star believing that he won the lottery, and claiming, "Everyone would say the same thing," I’m not surprised this is his MO. It’s classic Clooney charm at its finest, and it’s sweetly taken root with the woman of his dreams.

In addition to the romantic mindset, living in France on a farm and their no phone house rule probably helps sustain it. Even this first sentence, and the personal lifestyle choices they opt for, scream puppy love in the style of Ryan Gosling’s Noah Calhoun from The Notebook. But then George Clooney expanded on these rose-colored dynamics, revealing that they’ve never had a conflict (which annoys others). The ER actor said:

And you know, Amal and I — everybody gets ticked off when I say it — but we've never had a fight. We never had an argument. And some of it is because I'm at this point in life where if she wants to paint the wall red, I don't care.

If anyone had doubts, this certainly clears up just how enamored Clooney is. It seems that when either gets a chance to chat about it, they just radiate adoration. (Case and point: the secretive Valentine's Day plans he wouldn’t discuss in case Amal caught wind or Amal getting candid about him stepping up as a dad .) It makes me think that’s maybe why he’s not interested in romantic movie roles anymore, outside of age.

Well, wherever George and Amal Clooney jointly, or respectively head, the future Ocean's 14 included, one thing is certain: their marriage seems swoon worthy levels of blissful.

Want to watch Clooney on the big screen? Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly has a limited release in theaters now. Or, you can have a Netflix subscription ready to go for its December 5th streaming debut.