George Clooney Is Known For Celeb Pranks, But Amal Sweetly Pulled One On Him For His Birthday

One of George Clooney’s most fascinating quirks is that he’s the celebrity prank master. Over the years, he’s become famous for pulling cleverly constructed jokes on his fellow Hollywood pals. Only this time around, his wife, Amal, decided to make her husband’s birthday all the more memorable by taking a page from his playbook and sweetly pulling a prank on him.

Take it from George Clooney to turn celebrity gags into an art form. From leaving his Ocean’s Twelve co-stars in a haunted house to pranking Matt Damon into wearing a tight suit , you’ve gotta bow to the king here. However, the Up in the Air’s actor’s queen would be none other than Amal, who decided to turn the tables on her husband with a sweet birthday prank of her own.

Standing by his wife, Clooney revealed at the King’s Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration (via British Vogue ) exactly what that prank was:

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Yeah, she had friends of mine show up posing as waiters.

Classic! I’m curious if those fake waiters were his celebrity chums like Brad Pitt or Matt Damon, though he sadly did not get super specific. As Amal has been married to George Clooney since 2014, she clearly knows his mischievous sense of humor well enough to humorously beat him at his own game.

Plus, the human rights lawyer is a firsthand witness to the prank wars that happen at home between Clooney and their kids when they prank their dear dad with movie props. Apparently, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Something tells me that when the Oscar winner discovered that his waiters were actually friends of his, he didn’t exactly leave them a tip. But at the King’s Trust event, Clooney did jokingly leave a tip of his own to anyone listening about pranking someone who’s above the age of 60:

It’s a dangerous thing to surprise someone when they turned 65 because you could drop. You know, that could be the end of you. So, you have to be very careful when you surprise people. I’m still standing barely.

You’ve gotta love George Clooney’s wit. The man is still standing, and I wouldn't be surprised if he's thinking of a payback prank for her birthday.

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Keep in mind that Amal Clooney is not the only person to outrank the master of pranks. Brad Pitt once pranked the E.R. alum by sending the Italian crew of one of their Ocean’s movies a fake letter claiming the actor didn’t like to be looked in the eye. But then again, Pitt did that as sweet revenge for the time Clooney put a pot leaf bumper sticker on the back of his car that said “Fuck cops," which got him pulled over. Classic Hollywood chess match right there! Still, we know that with every prank pulled by Pitt or Amal, the love is still there.

George Clooney may have a knack for celebrity pranks, but his wife, Amal, just showed she knows how to keep him on his toes with a birthday prank of her own. One thing is clear: Amal Clooney’s got a few tricks of her own up her sleeve, learning from the master of Hollywood prank wars she comes home to every day.