Zoe Saldaña’s Message To Her Husband About His Films At Cannes Proves Why They’re Couple Goals: ‘All My Love, Always’

Zoe Saldaña is giving it up for her husband, and I’m so here for it. Saldaña is married to Marco Perego, a former soccer star and painter turned filmmaker. After years of hard work, he now has his own production company. Without much background as a film producer, Perego has found himself behind three films that are in competition at the Cannes Film Festival this year. It’s a huge accomplishment, and his wife, Saldaña, knows it’s a reason to celebrate, which is why one of the high-grossing actresses shared an adorable tribute to her hubby on social media.

In a recent Instagram post, the 2025 Oscar winner shared a screenshot of a Hollywood Reporter article that covered Perego’s rise as a buzzy film producer in Hollywood. Not only was Saldaña celebratory, but she also praised her partner’s character and the work ethic that brought him to this huge moment in his career. She said in her caption:

Marco, Three films at Cannes. Three worlds you believed in when maybe not everyone else did. That is not luck , that is you, exactly as you are: stubborn in the most beautiful way, uncompromising in your love for what cinema can be. You have always known that art is not decoration. It is the main course, the whole meal, the reason we sit down together at all. And you fight for that truth every single day, even when it costs you. I am so proud of you it almost doesn’t fit into words. All my love, always.

I absolutely love this tribute, and it shows what a connection these two have, not only personally but professionally. Hollywood marriages can be hard. Their jobs can often take them all over the country, and fame can often be a barrier to connection. Saldaña shows here how important their connection outside of work is, while also admiring the ambition and commitment in her partner that allows him to reach new heights professionally. It’s an absolutely beautiful post, and the kind of relationship we can all hope for.

Latest Videos From

For context, Perego created the production company Leaf Entertainment after directing the 2023 movie release , The Absence of Eden, which starred Saldaña. His production company is now responsible for three of the buzziest films in competition at Cannes, James Gray’s Paper Tiger, the Sebastian Stan-led Romanian film Fjord, and the wildly anticipated Russian film Minotaur. This doesn’t even include another Leaf Entertainment film, Butterfly Jam, which stars Barry Keoghan and is screening outside of competition at the festival.

A lot of this success can be attributed to Perego’s goal with his production company, which is to work with the best filmmakers possible and get their movies made. It also shows what happens when you work hard and make the right connections with the love of cinema as the backbone of your journey. He clearly also has an incredible partner in his corner in the form of Zoe Saldaña, and their three children, who probably can’t watch these films just yet . This kind of loving relationship can be a supportive force in every endeavor, and I hope these two can find a way to work together again very soon.

All three of the Marco Perego-produced Cannes films don't have United States release dates yet, but they are expected to land in theaters this year. So keep an eye on the 2026 movie release schedule . In the meantime, you can check out his Zoe Saldaña-led feature film The Absence of Eden, which is now available with a Hulu subscription .