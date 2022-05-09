Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Thought She Was Having An Affair With One Of His Fantastic Beast Co-Stars

While celebrity divorces typically tend to capture the attention of the public, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s split is on a whole different level. This is because of their years-long legal battle, and the various allegations of abuse that they’ve each made at each other. And while taking the stand, Heard claims that Depp thought she was having an affair with one of his Fantastic Beasts co-stars.

Since Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard began in Virginia, there have been countless headlines about the action in the courtroom. Both actors have taken the stand, with the Aquaman actress doing so most recently. Per a report by the Daily Mail , Heard claims that Depp thought she was having an affair with her Danish Girl co-star Eddie Redmayne, as well as the movie’s director Tom Hooper.

This revelation turned a few heads, especially since Johnny Depp worked with Eddie Redmayne on the first two Fantastic Beasts movies (before being asked to step down from the role of Grindelwald). According to Amber Heard’s recollection, her ex-husband accused her of having an affair with a number of Hollywood names, specifically those she was filming with on sets. Another name involved is Billy Bob Thornton, as Heard alleged on the stand:

We get into an argument. He was accusing me of [sleeping with] Eddie Redmayne. He thought I was working with Billy Bob Thornton but I'd already worked with him a year earlier. He was very upset about him.

Since The Danish Girl hit theaters back in 2015, this would mean that Johnny Depp would go on to work with Eddie Redmayne on Fantastic Beasts after he allegedly thought he was having an affair with his wife Amber Heard. For his part, this didn’t seem to have an effect on the performances given throughout the first two movies from that magical franchise. In the end he’d be replaced by Mads Mikkelsen, after Depp lost his libel case across the pond.

(Image credit: Focus Pictures)

As for Amber Heard’s connection with Billy Bob Thornton, the two actors worked together on the mystery thriller London Fields, which filmed back in 2013. According to Heard, she was accused by Johnny Depp about having an affair with the Love Actually actor multiple times throughout their tumultuous relationship.

This is just the latest report to come out of the courtroom, with every day of the trial providing new twists and turns. During Amber Heard’s days on the stand, there have been some explosive allegations made about Johnny Depp. She detailed multiple times he was reportedly physically abusive , and even recalled a grueling allegation of sexual assault.

For his part, Johnny Depp took the stand first, and offered his own allegations of physical abuse . What’s more, both actors’ legal teams have played sobering audio/video footage of confrontations in their former home.