Amber Heard Made A Big Change To Her Squad Ahead Of Defamation Testimony This Week

The ongoing story of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is about to enter a crucial phase. With the Aquaman 2 star about to testify in the Fairfax County Courthouse, Heard’s side of the story is about to be elaborated in the former couple’s current defamation suit. Ahead of this next step, she’s made a huge change to her representation squad, as the actress has now fired her previous PR rep.

According to a new report from The New York Post , there’s a pretty important reason for Amber Heard’s switch from previous firm Precision Strategies to her new reps at Shane Communications. Plain and simple, she feels that, in her opinion, that her version of events isn’t being properly conveyed to the public. As such, a new team is now in place, just as she’s set to testify in tomorrow’s court session.

Previously, we’ve been hearing details of the stars' turbulent marriage from the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s viewpoint. Stories like the time Depp reportedly bribed a homeless person to recover his cell phone, after his ex-wife had allegedly thrown it, have been part of the recent revelations on deck. Though tales of the Never Back Down actress' alleged attempts to reconcile have also been brought to light through other witnesses like her former agent, Christian Carino.

What’s perhaps the most interesting wrinkle in Amber Heard’s PR team shake-up is the fact that they have experience with helping level claims against Johnny Depp. More specifically, the report cited above mentioned that the big story about Depp’s massive spending came to light thanks to assistance from Shane Communications. While it's not know for sure, it's possible that those previous efforts may have landed them in Heard’s corner, as that sort of precedent would help just as she’s about to take the stand.

Then, of course, there’s the massive front that the starlet's decision is meant to win over: the ever present court of public opinion. As we’ve seen in the past, her ex's fans have been showing up in droves , showing their support with everything from handwritten signs to therapy alpacas. Some may see that part of the coverage as a bit one-sided, which is why the Mera actress' new PR team will be undoubtedly formulating a strategy to level the playing field.

As the defamation suit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard progresses, everyone will likely continue to be glued to what happens and continue to see what new stories result in the meantime. For now, this new roster of reps for Team Heard will be a subject of great interest in the more immediate timeframe.