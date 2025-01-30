Amid Oscars Race, Emilia Pérez Actress Karla Sofía Gascón Is In Hot Water Over Resurfaced Tweets

Emilia Pérez might hold the most 2025 Oscar nominations, however, the film has faced quite a bit of backlash and controversy. Now, the movie's lead, Karla Sofía Gascón is in hot water due to some controversial old tweets.

Gascón's old tweets have been making the rounds according to THR , as viewers have pointed out comments she made about George Floyd's murder and Muslims who live in Spain.

On the matter of George Floyd and his death in 2020, the actress wrote in a tweet that was translated with Google Translate by THR:

Let me get this straight, a guy tries to pass off a counterfeit bill after consuming methamphetamine, an idiot policeman arrives and goes too far in arresting him, killing him, ruining the lives of his family and his colleagues, and turning the guy with the bill into a martyr hero. I truly believe that very few people ever cared about George Floyd, a drug addict and a hustler, but his death has served to highlight once again that there are those who still consider Black people to be monkeys without rights and those who consider the police to be murderers. All wrong.

According to THR, this post was live earlier today but disappeared when it started making the rounds.

Now, many are criticizing her and these posts, especially since this came out not long after she claimed that fellow nominee Fernanda Torres was trying to tear her down.

