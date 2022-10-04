Amsterdam Reviews Are In, And Critics Are Split Over David O. Russell’s Star-Studded Movie
So much star power, but what are the critics saying?
With a big name like David O. Russell at its helm, and a ridiculously stacked cast featuring John David Washington, Christian Bale and Margot Robbie among many others, it’s impossible to not be intrigued by Amsterdam. Details about the mystery/comedy/thriller (Russell’s first film since 2015) were kept pretty well under wraps for a while. But with the film being one of this fall’s big releases, critics have had the opportunity to screen the movie and give us a better idea of what to expect.
What we do know about Amsterdam is the story revolves around the three main characters — a doctor, a nurse and a lawyer — becoming suspects in the murder of U.S. Sen. Bill Meekins. The supporting cast includes the likes of Chris Rock (who Christian Bale had to keep his distance from on set), Robert De Niro, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek, and the list really does go on and on. So let’s see what the critics are saying, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Amsterdam, in which our own Eric Eisenberg rates the film 3 stars out of 5. He says it’s a fun cinematic experience, even while walking a tightrope of being too much:
Travis Hopson of Punch Drunk Critics also rates Amsterdam 3 out of 5 stars, calling it “convoluted but enjoyable.” This review says David O. Russell takes an already complicated plot and fills it with flashbacks and an onslaught of often pointless characters, but it eventually tells a hopeful tale worth watching. The critic says:
Tessa Smith of Mama’s Geeky agrees that the story has potential, but argues that even the A+ cast can’t save it. This critic also calls the plot “convoluted” and says the movie can’t figure out what genre it wants to be, rating the film a 1 out of 5:
Jeff Ewing of SlashFilm agrees with the above assessment, giving the movie a 4 out of 10. This review also argues that the cast, while excellent all around, can’t save Amsterdam from its “tonal chaos,” saying:
Ian Freer of Empire rates Amsterdam 2 stars out of 5, saying the director wants to celebrate love, humanity and kindness, but the movie needed more finesse to come together successfully:
It sounds like there’s definitely a lot going on in this movie, but the critics don’t seem to agree on how successful the final product is at overcoming its flaws. If you’d like to give this film a whirl, Amsterdam will be available in theaters beginning Friday, October 7. See what else is hitting theaters soon with our 2022 Movie Release Schedule, and get a peek into next year by taking a look at the movies coming in 2023.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.