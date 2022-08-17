Amy Schumer Says That Joke Everyone Thought Was About Tom Holland Wasn't About Tom Holland

Social media is prevalent in many people’s lives, but sometimes it can become too much, and stepping away from such online activity becomes necessary. That’s what Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland is doing, saying several days ago that he’s taking a break from social media for his mental health. Now comedian and I Feel Pretty actress/producer Amy Schumer has had to clarify that her own recent joke about social media usage, which a lot of people thought was about Holland, wasn’t actually about him.

Although Tom Holland hasn’t posted anything on Instagram since July and Twitter since February, he briefly returned to the former platform this past weekend to share a video, where he mentioned that he’s been finding “Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating,” which in turn has been “very detrimental” to his mental state. A day later, Amy Schumer posted her own video where she joked about deciding to use social media more for her physical and mental health. You can listen to her full bit below:

So yeah, it’s pretty obvious Amy Schumer is joking since looking at a phone for eight and a half hours and binging all of Love Island and the numerous Bachelor shows isn’t good for anyone’s physical and mental health, when they’re in their 40s or not. That said, Schumer was then accused of poking fun at what Tom Holland had said, prompting her to go on her Instagram Stories to clear things up. In her words:

Not shading Spider-Man. Making fun of myself. Of course social media is toxic.

This isn’t the first time this year that Amy Schumer has had to provide extra context for a joke/bit of hers. Back in late March, Schumer co-hosted the 94th Academy Awards with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, and one of her bits saw her mistaking Kirsten Dunst for a seat-filler and making her get up so she could sit across from Dunst’s husband/The Power of the Dog co-star, Jesse Plemons. Following backlash from a segment of Dunst’s fans, Schumer clarified that this portion of the Oscars broadcast was choreographed, adding that she would never disrespect “that queen like that.” Schumer also claimed she’d been banned from telling a joke about Alec Baldwin at the ceremony, but then later admitted she’d never intended to tell said joke.

Along with co-hosting the 2022 Oscars and traveling around on her comedy tour, this year has seen Amy Schumer guest star as herself on Only Murders in the Building Season 2, which can be watched with a Hulu subscription. Schumer’s last film appearance was in 2021’s The Humans, and she’s next set to appear in Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story alongside people like Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan and Hugh Grant. That Netflix movie doesn’t have a specific release date yet.

Should any other Amy Schumer movies or TV projects be announced, we’ll pass those along to you. Until then, get the lay of the cinematic land with our 2022 release schedule and 2023 release schedule.