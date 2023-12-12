After Angelina Jolie Legal Issues, Brad Pitt’s Reported GF Is Now Dealing With A Legal Matter With Her Ex Too

Brad Pitt has been involved in an ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie that has lasted for years. If he hoped that starting a new relationship might help distract him from such things, he has recently been disappointed. His girlfriend, jewelry executive Ines de Ramon has been hit with a tax lien that also includes her own ex, actor Paul Wesley.

The U.S. Sun is reporting that a New Jersey court has ordered the former couple, who split in 2022, to pay $12,700 to the state. It’s unclear what property has been hit with the lien, or specifically what the unpaid taxes relate to, but if the tax bill isn’t paid, the property could be seized as a way to cover the debt. Neither de Ramon nor Wesley has released a statement regarding the ruling.

This means both members of the new relationship are currently dealing with tax issues. Brad Pitt, who has been battling with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over a vineyard the couple purchased in France, got hit with a ruling by a court in France that the vineyard had been intentionally undervalued as a way to minimize its tax burden. The court ruled the property had been undervalued by 22 million Euros, or more than $23 million, so his tax bill is significantly bigger than his girlfriend’s.

Currently, Pitt co-owns the winery with SPI Group, the owner of Stoli vodka. Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie sold her share in the winery to the group, but Pitt is currently suing her for doing so, climbing it violated an agreement the pair had that required approval from one member of the pair if the other wanted to sell their share. Pitt says he gave no such approval.

It’s an interesting coincidence that if Pitt is successful in his suit and can nullify the sale, it could put Pitt and Jolie in the same position as Ines de Ramon and Paul Wesley, as exes who are on the hook together for unpaid taxes.

While Pitt has been seen out with other women since he officially split from Jolie in 2016, none of the other relationships have lasted this long. Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were first seen together in November 2022, and more than a year later, the fact they are still together indicates the relationship is serious.

While Pitt and Jolie have been legally separated for years, the two have never been completely divorced. Issues of child custody kept the pair in court for years, and more recently the issues over ownership of the vineyard have kept the legal battles going. Following Pitt’s lawsuit against Jolie, Jolie’s company countersued, claiming Pitt was trying to “seize control” over their joint property. Pitt recently obtained new legal council in the ongoing fight.