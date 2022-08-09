Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Have Been Divorcing For Ages. The Reason Behind Why She’s Allegedly Still Fighting In Court

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been considered the Hollywood It couple that the press had their eyes on ever since the two got together on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. But ever since divorce talks started with Brangelina , it has been a non-stop rollercoaster of drama between the two of them. Well, that drama doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon, as the reason was revealed why Jolie is allegedly still fighting her ex in court.

It’s been six years since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie decided to get divorced. But like all divorces that involve minor children, the ex-couple has still not made a decision in regards to custody agreements. Currently, Jolie has sole custody of their six children while Pitt has visitation rights. So, why is the Changeling star still fighting her ex-husband in court? According to Page Six , a source familiar with the legal battle gave their answer.

It appears that Angelina is determined that Brad should never get 50/50 custody. And there are some who say that she won’t rest until the kids are legally adults, so Brad will never have shared custody.

Brangelina currently has six children together. There’s Maddox (21) who currently studies biochemistry at Yonsei University in South Korea, Pax (18) who’s still in school, Zahara (17) who’s going to college in the fall , Shiloh (16) who made a viral dance video set to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Page Six was also told that Pitt’s legal team reportedly believed Jolie’s attorneys attempted to go after court-approved child psychologist Stan Katz because the 47-year-old believed the doctor sided with Pitt about getting 50/50 child custody. This child psychologist is currently under a non-criminal investigation by the California Attorney General’s office as a file was submitted to the Superior Court of California. A source close to the Bullet Train actor felt this report was “scathing” of Jolie as Katz has not had complaints about him in his 30-year career. While one insider felt the Maleficent star had nothing to do with the investigation, one highly-placed legal insider felt it was possible one or both of them could have made a complaint. A friend of Brad Pitt’s does not believe it was him. It is unknown where this investigation is heading.

In May 2021 when the 58-year-old actor was granted joint custody of his minor children, his ex-wife had a problem with this ruling and had Judge John Ouderkirk disqualified for not hearing Jolie’s side of the case which had to do with allegations of Pitt being violent towards at least one of his kids in the past. It was alleged that Jolie sued the FBI under the name “Jane Doe” for not charging the actor for the 2016 private-jet altercation between Pitt and Maddox. This brought the two exes back at square one still fighting it out over custody. The relationship the Best Support Actor winner reportedly has with his kids was told by a source that he still gets to see them, but is still “riding it out” as he’s only granted visitation rights.

Other than their children, another reason this ex-couple is going neck to neck with each other is over their vineyard . A friend of Brad Pitt’s believed that Angelina Jolie deliberately sold her share of the Chateau Miraval vineyard to a buyer she didn’t want, Russian businessman Yuri Shefler, the founder of Stoli Vodka. The Fight Club actor said that he and Jolie agreed in the past to never sell their shares without the other’s permission. A Hollywood friend said that vineyard is Pitt’s “baby” and put all of his revenue into the vineyard and Miraval studios where he planned to revitalize it for his new role as a recording studio executive.

There was also recent news that Jolie’s lawyers allegedly sent process servers trying to catch Pitt off-guard with a subpoena for Chateau Miraval at the SAG Awards in February. He did not attend the event. Sources in the know felt that this was another example of Jolie trying to make a public scene.