After Anne Hathaway Confirmed Princess Diaries 3, Fans Are Going Viral For Their Hilarious (And Relatable) Reactions

To all my fellow fans who believe the Princess Diaries movies are some of the best rom-coms ever and have been hoping for a third film, our dreams are finally coming true! After years of speculation, Anne Hathaway confirmed The Princess Diaries 3 is happening, and she announced that Adele Lim will direct it. Now, the internet is having a proper freak out about this exciting news, and the hilariously relatable reactions fans are posting are going viral.

We’ve been waiting 20 years for another movie about the now-Queen of Genovia, and over those two decades the cast hasn’t really had updates about Princess Diaries 3 . So, Hathaway’s announcement was monumental, and the energy amongst us fans can be encapsulated by this hilarious tweet from @sbstryker :

Unprecedented levels of 'we are so back'

Keeping the hype going, @remi_mariee got over 30 thousand likes on their post that was simply a screengrab from Ted Lasso of Roy Kent saying “Fuck yeah, Princess Diaries,” because he's so right:

While there’s been a lot of talk about legacy sequels and the lack of new and original movies in Hollywood for years, let it be known, that this is an exception to that critique. @MediumSizeMeech pointed that out as they retweeted the news about Princess Diaries, writing:

When I say “Hollywood needs new ideas” I’m not talking about her

We’ll take all the Mia Thermopolis we can get, and we’re also gonna need Chris Pine’s Nicholas back too.

As someone who grew up watching The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement on a VHS on repeat, I can safely say that Mia and Nicholas’ story is one of my favorite enemies-to-lovers tales, and I need to see them back together in another movie. @vixennreads had a similar take as they posted a fan-edit of Hathaway and Pine with the caption:

Now that princess diaries 3 is coming…. they better not take this away from me…pic.twitter.com/eUB6XPQK3ZOctober 4, 2024

Thankfully, Chris Pine has said he’s down for Princess Diaries 3 , and he’s even pitched silly ideas for what could happen to Mia and Nicholas . So, assuming scheduling works out, it seems like we could very well see Pine and Hathaway’s incredible chemistry back on screen soon-ish.

Speaking of the screen we’ll be seeing this on, @carolinerenard_ is going viral for their reaction to the Princess Diaries news and their call for it to get a theatrical release:

Princess Diaries 3 better be in the theatre. None of that straight to streaming shit. I want a theatrical release and worldwide press tour. Billion dollars at the box office from me alone.

I agree, I desperately want to be in a room full of fans who grew up with the Princess Dairies movies to see this third installment. So, here’s hoping it's not a straight to Disney+ movie. We need Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews and Chris Pine on the big screen!

Overall, there’s so much love out there for Princess Diaries 3, and it’s clear that everyone is stoked to see what they come up with for this long-awaited sequel.