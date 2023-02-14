'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Spoiler-Free Video Review
Marvel kicks off Phase Five with 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.' Watch our breakdown of everything you need to know before heading to theaters.
The MCU's Phase Four is officially over, and no matter what you thought of it, Marvel fans should be scrambling to get tickets to "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," according to CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell. Watch as he dives into Phase Five's exciting kick-off that gives us a whole new look at the Quantum Realm, introduces the new version of Kang that will be conquering screens in the Multiverse Saga, and so much more.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
01:30 - The Quantum Realm Is Top-Tier Marvel Sci-Fi
03:59 - More Focus on Janet and Hank
06:29 - Jonathan Majors' "Kang" Is Going To Be Huge
09:32 - Final Thoughts and Star Rating
11:03 - Outro
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
