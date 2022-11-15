Anthony Rapp Breaks Silence Over Kevin Spacey Trial Loss

Over the past few years, there’s been a seismic change in the entertainment industry. The #MeToo movement started a larger conversation about powerful men in the film world, with a number of accusations being made regarding sexual misconduct. Actor Anthony Rapp was the first person to make an accusation against Kevin Spacey, leading more to come out and Spacey being fired from his job on House of Cards. The two faced off in court recently, and Rapp has broken his silence over losing the trial against the Seven actor.

Back in October of 2017, Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp did an interview with Buzzfeed, alleging that Kevin Spacey had made advances on him in 1986 when he was just 14. While Spacey is facing four counts of assault in the U.K., Rapp filed his own civic case against the 63 year-old actor, aiming for a whopping $40 million. Ultimately the courts ruled on the side of Spacey. Rapp spoke publicly about this for the first time at an event hosted by the media company The Meteor (Via Variety ). The RENT icon was quoted, saying:

A courtroom is not a safe space for trauma, that is for sure. So I also deeply understand why some people don’t pursue that angle. What is proof? How do you prove things? Part of the movement is so much about honoring a story, listening, being a mirror, being holding, healing. You speak about these things. Those things aren’t necessarily anything that a courtroom is at all interested in. It is not the only avenue. It is an avenue. I did want to avail myself of the opportunity to see what might be possible.

That’s certainly an interesting perspective on Anthony Rapp’s recent legal battle with Kevin Spacey in court. While the outcome surely wasn’t what he was hoping for, he also acknoledges that the #MeToo movement isn’tnecessarily about legal victory. Instead it’s speaking truth to power, and sharing his experience with the world– even if he ended up losing in court.

Anthony Rapp’s comments about the Kevin Spacey comment come shortly after their time in court was wrapped up. He sued the House of Cards star for sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, seeking $40 million in damages. Spacey’s legal team attempted to poke holes in Rapp's story, with the jury ultimately ruling Spacey not guilty. Later in his recent appearance, Rapp further explained his complicated feelings about the trial, saying:

I had heard other people had shared with me other incidents that they had experienced with Kevin Spacey over the years. I pushed my experience a little bit off to the side because many of the stories I heard were worse. So I didn’t think my experience necessarily rose to the level of those. I’ve talked to other especially young actors coming up — especially in Hollywood, more so than New York probably. It was rampant. The lights are on enough that it’s hopefully not happening as often to some of these very vulnerable young men.

That’s another strong take. While Anthony Rapp might not have won his legal case against Kevin Spacey, his accusations ultimately led to quite a number of accusers coming out about the actor’s behavior toward them. Indeed, that seems to be the silver lining regarding the lawsuit’s result: hopefully these types of incidents occur less often to vulnerable young men in the industry.

As previously mentioned, Kevin Spacey was ultimately fired from his role in House of Cards, and has been largely absent professionally in the forthcoming years. And although he won in court against Anthony Rapp , he’s facing four different counts of assault in the U.K.. It remains to be seen how this goes down, and if Spacey will ultimately be found guilty.