Anthony Rapp Breaks Silence Over Kevin Spacey Trial Loss
Anthony Rapp sued Kevin Spacey, alleging he made advances toward him at just 14 years old.
Over the past few years, there’s been a seismic change in the entertainment industry. The #MeToo movement started a larger conversation about powerful men in the film world, with a number of accusations being made regarding sexual misconduct. Actor Anthony Rapp was the first person to make an accusation against Kevin Spacey, leading more to come out and Spacey being fired from his job on House of Cards. The two faced off in court recently, and Rapp has broken his silence over losing the trial against the Seven actor.
Back in October of 2017, Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp did an interview with Buzzfeed, alleging that Kevin Spacey had made advances on him in 1986 when he was just 14. While Spacey is facing four counts of assault in the U.K., Rapp filed his own civic case against the 63 year-old actor, aiming for a whopping $40 million. Ultimately the courts ruled on the side of Spacey. Rapp spoke publicly about this for the first time at an event hosted by the media company The Meteor (Via Variety). The RENT icon was quoted, saying:
That’s certainly an interesting perspective on Anthony Rapp’s recent legal battle with Kevin Spacey in court. While the outcome surely wasn’t what he was hoping for, he also acknoledges that the #MeToo movement isn’tnecessarily about legal victory. Instead it’s speaking truth to power, and sharing his experience with the world– even if he ended up losing in court.
Anthony Rapp’s comments about the Kevin Spacey comment come shortly after their time in court was wrapped up. He sued the House of Cards star for sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, seeking $40 million in damages. Spacey’s legal team attempted to poke holes in Rapp's story, with the jury ultimately ruling Spacey not guilty. Later in his recent appearance, Rapp further explained his complicated feelings about the trial, saying:
That’s another strong take. While Anthony Rapp might not have won his legal case against Kevin Spacey, his accusations ultimately led to quite a number of accusers coming out about the actor’s behavior toward them. Indeed, that seems to be the silver lining regarding the lawsuit’s result: hopefully these types of incidents occur less often to vulnerable young men in the industry.
As previously mentioned, Kevin Spacey was ultimately fired from his role in House of Cards, and has been largely absent professionally in the forthcoming years. And although he won in court against Anthony Rapp, he’s facing four different counts of assault in the U.K.. It remains to be seen how this goes down, and if Spacey will ultimately be found guilty.
Anthony Rapp continues to star in Stark Trek: Discovery, while continuing his thriving theater career. As for Kevin Spacey, he’s got a few limited movies coming out. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience– just don’t expect to see any starring vehicles for the American Beauty actor.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.