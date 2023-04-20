Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About The Judy Blume Book Adaptation
Finally, an adaptation of the classic novel!
Judy Blume is synonymous with coming-of-age fiction. And while the author boasts numerous titles that have been passed down from generation to generation, few are as well-known as Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. The 1970 novel tells the story of sixth-grader Margaret, whose mom is Christian and father is Jewish. Their family has recently moved, and she talks to God while trying to come to terms with her changing life and body. The reviews are here to give us an idea of how the classic book translated to the big screen ahead of its April 28 premiere.
Abby Ryder Fortson (from Ant-Man, the HBO series Togetherness and more) stars as Margaret Simon, with Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie playing her parents. Kathy Bates also appears as her grandmother in a story that writer/director Kelly Fremon Craig chose to keep in 1970s, rather than update it for the 2023 crowd. In CinemaBlend’s review of Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Sarah El-Mahmoud says she thinks this is a good decision, and she rates the movie 3.5 stars out of 5, praising its support for growing girls:
Amy Nicholson of Variety says there’s plenty to like in this book-to-screen adaptation, but the movie seems uncomfortable with the idea of allowing Margaret to be a flawed character, as Judy Blume’s iteration (and every pre-teen) is. The critic continues:
Marya E. Gates of RogerEbert.com rates the movie 3.5 out of 4 stars, praising Rachel McAdams (who recently rocked a new look at a photo shoot) as Barbara Simon. The critic says the mother’s expanded role in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret takes the story beyond just a coming-of-age tale. It’s some of McAdams’ best work, and Kelly Fremon Craig proves capable of handling such iconic material. From the review:
Kristen Lopez of The Wrap finds the film a fantastic addition to the too-limited genre of movies for tween girls and their families. The critic calls the adaptation heartfelt, compassionate, funny, and frank, saying:
Josh Spiegel of SlashFilm rates Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret an impressive 9.5 out of 10, as he implores audiences to give this story the attention and support it deserves. This movie is worth discussing for the rest of the year and beyond, the critic says, calling it an “oasis” in a world of IP money grabs:
One can’t argue with the popularity of Judy Blume’s novel, but will that translate to box-office success for Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret? We’ll see what happens next weekend, as the movie is set for theatrical release on Friday, April 28. You can also check out these other coming-of-age movies, and also be sure to glance at our 2023 Movie Release Schedule in order to start planning your next movie night out.
