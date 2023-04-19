Armpit Hair, Don’t Care: Why Rachel McAdams Rocked The Look For New Photoshoot
And she's killing it.
Rachel McAdams has always absolutely killed it. Whether she is playing the ultimate mean girl Regina George, or traveling through the multiverse as a mysterious character in Doctor Strange, the actress is absolutely magnetic, and a glowing presence on screen. While McAdams' best movies are what most know her for, the Oscar nominee is now showing off a different side of herself. In a new photoshoot, she is pictured with her armpit hair on full display, and is absolutely rocking it.
McAdams was photographed for Bustle while promoting her new film, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. She is seen elegantly lounging across a red couch in an all-black ensemble, wearing New York Vintage and Hermes. The actress is also positioned in such a way where you can see her armpit hair. She proudly displayed her natural body hair, which is often seen as unconventional, and she showed how body hair can be beautiful and feminine, even if societal pressures say otherwise. You can see the picture from Instagram below:
The publication also interviewed McAdams about her latest project, and some of the themes present within the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation. In addition, she talked about her body, and having ownership over her image. The Mean Girls star also opened up about the changes her body has gone through over the years especially after becoming a mom, and how she has learned to love all of the changes and her natural self. The author of the piece also revealed in the article that McAdams requested for the photos to be minimally edited. The Spotlight actress explained:
McAdams also chatted with Bustle for YouTube during the photoshoot, where she was asked what advice she would give her preeteen self. One of the questions was about shaving her legs and other body hair. The Notebook star responded to this by saying:
This is such great advice to give to young people. Shaving is something many people do, and McAdams have some very practical tips for those who want to pursue that choice. However, she also said that it’s also okay to not shave if they decide to make that choice as well. About Time star practiced what she preached as well with this photoshoot, proving that you can be beautiful and elegant whether you decide to shave or not. This interview along with the photoshoot is a great accompaniment for Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, which is about a preteen girl navigating puberty and coming into her own.
You can catch McAdams in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret in theaters on April 28. Fans of the actress should also check out our feature on where to watch Rachel McAdams' films on streaming platforms. For more information on other movies coming to cinemas and streaming later this year, you can consult our 2023 movies schedule.
