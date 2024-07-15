Ariana Grande Had A Big Plan For The Time Between Filming Wicked Movies, But She's Already Backtracked

It’s the comeback year of Ariana Grande, but the pop star might have taken on a little more than she was ready for. Fans have been well fed recently with tons of behind-the-scenes material leading up to the highly anticipated film adaptation of Wicked, set to release in theaters this fall as noted on the 2024 movie schedule . Not to mention the release of her 7th studio album Eternal Sunshine, which debuted at #1 on Billboard ’s Top 200. Grande had a big plan for her time in between filming the musical and its follow-up. But, now, it would seem that she's double-tracked.

Wicked wrapped filming back in January, and the songstress released her album in March. So to say the “Thank You, Next” singer was busy is an understatement. And the work’s not even close to done, as filming for the continuation of John M. Chu's film is set to start soon given it's on the 2025 movie schedule . Yet the Grammy winner seemingly was still considering the possibility of scheduling some live performances between her filming obligations, as mentioned on the Shut Up Evan podcast last week:

I think it would be a really lovely idea to be able to trickle in some shows in between the two Wicked films. You know, I think there’s a version of that that exists. It’s definitely for a multitude of reasons not going to be a tour in the way that I used to tour, it would be a mini, little sampling of shows, I think.

“The Boy Is Mine” singer has had a whirlwind year so far. She transformed into Glinda the Good for the upcoming film adaptation of the beloved Broadway play. In taking on the part, she takes over for the originator of this iteration of Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, who's "glad" the Don't Look Up star earned the part. Ariana Grande released an album for the first time in almost four years as well as a slew of music videos. The Scream Queens actress and her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo attended countless award shows and press interviews, showing up in outfits to match their characters , which have fans obsessed. Clearly she hit the studio immediately following filming for the upcoming musical flick All the while, she went through a divorce amid affair rumors with her now-serious boyfriend, Ethan Slater .

It evidently had become all too much when the pop star shared a message on Instagram stories regarding the decision to put her music on hold, via The Sun :

I love you all so much. I have decided to put a temporary pin in all things that are not Wicked for now. Thank you in advance for your understanding. I am deeply grateful for your patience and mostly, so, inexplicably excited for all that is to come. There is so much. See you so soon.

I’m exhausted just writing about her this year so far, and it’s only July! I don’t blame her one bit for deciding to take it easy during this short filming break. And, clearly, she is not canceling her big plans, just moving her timeline a little bit farther into the future, so fans have no reason to worry. Many of the “Arianators” were extremely understanding, supporting the artist on social media and standing up to any haters that had something to say. One fan, @JujutsuGrande, wrote on X (formally Twitter):

The fact that these so-called fans are saying Wicked ruined her. Are they completely out of their mind? Wicked has been her dream FOREVER, be so forreal.

Another user, @mercurysdragon, on X agreed, adding their appalled reaction:

Am i misreading the Ariana situation?? Ofc she’s gonna focus on wicked now it comes out in 4 months and she’s SO excited for it. they’re gonna start promoting it soon we’re about to get SO much content and she’s gonna love it sm i don’t understand how this is a bad thing???

Also sympathizing with the singer was @Haruyuki2039, who simply said:

Take some rest girl.