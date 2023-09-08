Wicked OG Kristin Chenoweth Explains Why She’s ‘Glad’ Ariana Grande Was Cast As Glinda In Upcoming Film Adaptations

Movie musicals are a tried and true genre in filmmaking, one capable of winning major categories during Awards Season. Arguably the most highly anticipated new project(s) of this kind is the Wicked movies, directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M. Chu. Given just how beloved and long-running the stage musical is on Broadway, the pressure is on for the film adaptation to live up to the hype. But there’s some A+ talent involved, with the lead characters being played by Cynthia Erivo and pop star Ariana Grande . The latter is playing Glinda, a role originated on the great white way by Kristin Chenoweth . And the OG Glinda recently explained why she’s “glad” Grande was cast in the upcoming film adaptations.

The hype for Chu’s upcoming movie musical has been steadily growing ever since its pair of leading ladies was announced . Although t he cast of Wicked is pretty stacked, they have some big shoes to fill when it comes to the original Broadway company. While Idina Menzel admitted she’s bummed about not being able to play Elphaba again, Kristin Chenoweth has another perspective. Chenoweth has shared why Grande is the right choice , and she spoke to GMA regarding her feelings about the movie, saying:

Honestly, I'm glad it's her because I don't know if it would have been as easy for me [if it were someone else], but because it's her and somebody that wanted it so bad her whole life and somebody that I get to ... be a sounding board for, it's just full circle.

How sweet is that? While Kristin Chenoweth admitted she might have had other feelings if another actress was Glinda, she seems thrilled that it’s a superfan like Ariana Grande. And since they have a personal relationship, the West Wing actress can also be a resource for the 30 year-old pop star/actress.

While she’s passing the Glinda gauntlet to Ariana Grande, some fans are still hoping Chenoweth makes a cameo sometime throughout the runtime of the Wicked movies. She’s remained tight-lipped about the subject, but it seems like an obvious choice to include both her and Idina Menzel. Later in the same interview with GMA, the Glee actress spoke more about her relationship with Grande and their shared role, saying:

At this point, it's her turn, you know? She said, 'You know I'm gonna pay homage to you. And I was like, 'I know you will, but I also just want you to feel the freedom. There's not going to be any judgment, only love from me.'

Kristin Chenoweth really seems like such a gem. At this point countless actresses have played Wicked’s Glinda on stage, but Ariana Grande will the the film version. There are a number of rumors about her performance already swirling, including that she was lip syncing to Chenoweth’s vocals . Although Ariana’s take on the songs were captured thanks to drones that took set videos, spoiling som of her vocal choices.