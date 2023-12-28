After Meeting On Wicked And Ending Relationships, How Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater Have Reportedly Gotten Serious

Navigating the intricate twists of a relationship under the Hollywood spotlight, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have weathered their fair share of rumors and headlines. The spotlight intensified earlier this year on the Wicked cast members when rumors of an alleged affair emerged, coinciding with the announcement of Grande's divorce from Dalton Gomez . Fast forward about six months, and it seems the "thank u, next" singer and The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! performer are now reportedly taking a significant step in their relationship, moving in together and solidifying their commitment to each other.

Sources revealed to TMZ that the pair have moved in together, living under one roof in New York City while maintaining separate residences. The couple reportedly spends almost all their time together. According to insiders, the two share a common interest in acting and have exceptional compatibility, preferring to spend quality time together “vibing” rather than indulging in the glamorous Hollywood lifestyle. This change in their lifestyle is seen by many as a sign of their relationship becoming more serious.

The couple is about to face a brief period of physical separation though. Ariana will return to England early next year to complete filming for the big-screen adaptations of Wicked . While some may speculate about the impact of long-distance on relationships, sources insist that this period apart is expected to be brief.

Ethan Slater has been working in Spamalot , which the “7 Rings” singer referenced with a Christmas ornament , so he may be unable to join her in England. However, plans are reportedly in place to resume their shared living once she returns to the Big Apple.

(Image credit: Universal Records/Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty Images)

The duo's love story first captured public attention in July, as insiders revealed that the sparks flew during their collaborative work on Wicked. Notably, both Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were married at the start of their relationship. Following the pop star's divorce and the revelation of their newfound connection, reports surfaced about the SpongeBob actor and his ex-wife, Lilly Jay, getting divorced.

Since these initial revelations, the couple has found themselves consistently in the headlines. Stories about the timeline of Slater and Grande's relationship, speculations about their cohabitation, and claims that various aspects of their relationship are being "blown out of proportion" have all contributed to the ongoing narrative surrounding the actors.

The duo of a chart-topping pop star and a Broadway performer seems fascinating. With the announcement of Wicked: Part One, which is set to hit the 2024 movie schedule, we can expect to see more news about the relationship between Ariana and Ethan. The fact that they reportedly live together despite their busy schedules indicates the importance they give to their relationship.

You can watch the couple in the upcoming Broadway and book-to-screen adaptation of Wicked when part one hits theaters on November 27, 2024.