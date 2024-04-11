Cynthia Erivo And Ariana Grande Are Still Doing The Whole Pink And Green Thing For Wicked Press, And I'm Loving It

Last year, Barbie was one of the biggest movies to hit theaters, and Margot Robbie started an entire fashion trend by honoring her character in pink gowns throughout the press tour. It was a pretty good strategy if you ask me, and it looks like it’s one that Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are using as they promote the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked . The “we can’t be friends” singer rocked the pink again at a recent event, but instead of feeling like a Barbiecore moment, Erivo kept the vibes witchy by sporting Elphaba green.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo hit up CinemaCon in Las Vegas, dazzling fans with new footage from the first of the two Wicked movies , which is coming to the big screen in November. The actresses again wore their characters’ signature colors as they stood hand-in-hand in front of the crowd.

(Image credit: Photo by David Becker/WireImage/Getty Images)

I love to see the bond that has formed between the women playing Elphaba and Glinda, which was evident in the sweet tributes they penned to each other after Wicked wrapped. And it’s so much fun to see them sporting the pink and green. Ariana Grande wore a short, strapless piece that was basically one big flower, and she looked delicate and stunning in the pink and white “petals” that surrounded a yellow center that cinched at her waist.

Cynthia Erivo, meanwhile, channeled her witch in something a little edgier, sporting an off-the-shoulder green top, which she paired with a shimmering silver skirt. Completing her ensemble was a pair of thigh-high metallic green boots that were to die for.

Their color coordination is such a fun way to get fans excited for the movie, and this wasn’t the first time they did it. Movie lovers who watched the stars walk the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards were treated to another burst of pink and green from the duo, when the Elphaba portrayer donned a dark green leather gown from Louis Vuitton that Cynthia Erivo said had a “witchy texture.”

Ariana Grande’s Oscars dress made her look like she’d floated right down to the red carpet in a pink bubble, as she showed off her puffy Giambattista Valli. The Wicked cast members also sported glittery jerseys in their signature colors when they attended the Super Bowl together in February.

With several months to go before we finally get to witness the songs and scenes we're most excited for , I can only assume (and hope!) that there will be many more pink-and-green moments to come.

If fans weren’t hyped enough for the adaptation, the stars’ appearance at CinemaCon likely changed that, as director Jon M. Chu and actors including Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey (in addition, of course, to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande) were brought out for a light show and to talk in depth about the experience of filming the movie. Thanksgiving can’t come quick enough!