Ariana Grande Brought Up The Adam Sandler Movie That Always Makes Her Cry, And It's Definitely Not The One I Would Have Guessed

Ariana Grande has always been open about her emotions, whether through her music, social media, casual interviews, or recently crying with crying with co-star Cynthia Erivo at Wicked events. And, now, she shared the movie that never fails to bring her to tears. Surprisingly, the pop superstar revealed that one of Adam Sandler’s most quotable comedy films has her reaching for the tissues. While Sandler is known for dramatic hits like Uncut Gems and Punch Drunk Love and some of the best rom-coms ever made, Grande’s unexpected tearjerker is The Waterboy—and honestly, it’s a surprising but sweet choice.

In a video interview posted to W Magazine’s Instagram, the “7 Rings” performer explained what it is about Adam Sandler’s quirky underdog tale that gets her every time. As she tells it:

There are plenty of movies that make me cry. The Waterboy, with Adam Sandler, makes me cry. When they're mean to Bobby Boucher, I cry. I don't like it. I love Bobby Boucher. He says,’Would you please still be my friend?’ and I lose it. But I cry at everything.

While I didn't see this coming, it's admittedly understandable why Ariana Grande feels such a strong connection to Bobby Boucher, the misunderstood waterboy-turned-football hero. Sandler’s character spends much of the film facing ridicule, only to prove his doubters wrong in the end. For someone like the former Nickelodeon star, who’s faced her fair share of public scrutiny, Bobby’s journey likely resonates on a profoundly personal level.

This revelation comes during a particularly emotional year for the “Bang Bang” singer. While pomroing her highly anticipated role in the Wicked movie, Grande has been open about how deeply affected she is by the ongoing commentary regarding her personal life and appearance. Recent headlines have zeroed in on fan speculation about her body, sparked by her role in the recent box office phenomenon Wicked and her much-discussed on-set relationship with fellow Wicked: For Good cast member Ethan Slater.

Ethan Slater recently shed light on why the Sam & Cat veteran actress and Erivo have often been seen tearing up during press events. Slater shared his opinion, saying:

They’re both like… ‘Well, we cried 100 times again. Everyone must be getting so annoyed.’ But I think it comes from a really genuine place.

Fair enough—who wouldn’t feel a little overwhelmed with all the press and attention? Sometimes, a good cry is just what you need to take the edge off. For Ariana Grande, though, her emotional connection to stories seems to come from being such a genuinely empathetic soul, which might explain why The Waterboy tugs at her heartstrings. And hey, luckily for her, Bobby Boucher is all about that “high-quality H2O,” which probably comes in handy after a long day of tear-filled interviews and junkets.

