As Ariana Grande Settles Divorce With Her Ex-Husband, Rumors Are Still Swirling Around The Timeline Of Her Relationship With Wicked's Ethan Slater

In the months since their alleged affair was revealed, Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have consistently made headlines. There’s been a particularly high volume of chatter revolving around the timeline of their romance. Many have, of course, been under the impression that the relationship was initiated while Grande and her estranged husband, Dalton Gomez were still involved. A new batch of rumors on that front have since reached the surface, and they arrive as the songstress has settled her divorce from Gomez.

What Are The Terms Ariana Grande And Her Soon-To-Be-Ex-Husband Agreed To As Part Of Their Divorce?

As her relationship with her new man progressed, some seemed to wonder when the songstress and her ex were going to finally begin the legal process of dissolving their marriage. A little less than a month ago, it was reported that the two hadn’t even filed for divorce, but that’s all changed now. TMZ reported that the two have come to terms on an agreement. The two had a prenuptial agreement in place and, as a result, Dalton Gomez will not receive spousal support. He will, however, receive a (non-taxed) sum of $1,250,000 up front in lieu of that. He’ll also get half of the profits from the sale of their home, which is located in Los Angeles, and the “Thank U, Next” singer is even covering $25,000 of his legal fees.

Reports seem to indicate that the discussions that resulted in this deal weren’t all that heated. In fact, a source tells the news outlet that the two exes are on respectable terms in the aftermath of their split:

There is still a strong mutual love and respect between Ariana and Dalton and they wanted to make sure everything was done right in lockstep with one another.

That aside though, it would seem the wheels of speculation are still turning when it comes to the Grammy winner’s new romance. And most recently, an insider called out one specific assertion that’s been made.

An Insider Shoots Down Claim That Ariana Grande Broke Up With Her Husband Before Getting With Ethan Slater

Amid the conflicting reports about when exactly the two Wicked stars initiated their relationship, the 30-year-old pop star’s camp claimed it started after she broke up with her hubby. Though there are plenty of others who would argue against that notion. One such person would be a source who spoke to DailyMail.com about the situation. It’s been said that she and Dalton Gomez called it quits by February, but this unnamed person says that’s not true and explained why it supposedly couldn’t be:

Saying she was split with Dalton in February is absolutely impossible. Dalton was with her in February and they both gushed over each other for Valentine’s Day. He was in London a couple times after February, including in April when Ariana and Dalton went on double dates with Ethan and Lilly.

Those reported double dates between the two couples have been well-documented at this point as have the aforementioned Valentine’s Day tributes. At the time, Ariana Grande’s real estate agent ex-husband shared a photo of them in a vineyard and referred to her as his “forever valentine.” The singer reposted the snapshot, captioning it with a heart emoji and saying, “I love you.” Despite all of that, a second insider disputed the assumption that the two were still together at that time and alleged that the posts were planned out:

Ariana and Dalton posted 'I love you' on Valentine's Day and celebrated their anniversary because they wanted to keep things private as they tried to work it out quietly, And, also, Ariana and Dalton did, and still do, have so much love for each other.