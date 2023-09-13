Ariana Grande Is Allegedly Living With Wicked’s Ethan Slater Following Their Affair, But Where Does She Stand On A Divorce From Her Ex?

The internet exploded when it was reported that Ariana Grande was in a relationship with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. Shortly after that broke, news of both Slater and Grande’s prospective divorces also circulated, adding fuel to the speculation of an alleged affair on the set of the upcoming musical. Now the two are reportedly still together and living together, despite no official paperwork apparently being filed by the “Thank U, Next” singer from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez.

Despite the controversy surrounding Grande’s new relationship, it seems like she and Ethan Slater are still going strong. The Daily Mail reports that the couple are cohabitating in New York City while Slater prepares for his role in the stage musical Spamalot. But Grande seemingly hasn’t filed for divorce from her ex, Gomez. However, she is reportedly separated from the real estate broker after being married for two years. Both Grande and Slater have kept mum about their romance rumors and the status of their respective marriages.

The controversy ran even deeper when it was reported that Slater’s wife had been speaking to media outlets following the news breaking regarding his affair with Grande. They have allegedly separated as well as a result of their affair, and share an infant child together. It was reported back in July that the “Sweetener” artist had briefly stepped away from her relationship with the Broadway actor while he attempted to sort out the bad blood with his ex-wife. It was also previously alleged that despite Grande’s happiness with Slater, her close friends were not happy about the circumstances that led to the pop star’s relationship beginning.

Their connection was believed to have started on the set of Wicked, which is a film adaptation of the acclaimed Broadway musical. Grande was cast to lead the cast as Glinda opposite Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Slater was also cast in the film, as the supporting role of Boq. The film was shooting in London before the musical production was shut down due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Despite the delays, the first part of Wicked is set to hit theaters in November of 2024, with Part 2 coming in November of 2025.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

They may not be currently being tied together by a UK movie production, but if reports are to be believed, the pop princess and Slater are still very much together. While living together certainly seems like the mark of a commitment together, divorce papers not being filed does beg the question if this couple is truly in it for the long haul. On set romances happen all the time, and Wicked still hasn’t wrapped filming yet, so Slater and Grande will be spending time together regardless. I guess we’ll have to see if this “showmance” continues even after the director yells “cut!”

You can see both Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater in Wicked Part 1 when it hits theaters on November 27th, 2024. In the meantime, fans can catch Slater starring in Spamalot on Broadway, which will open to the public in New York on November 16th. You can also catch Grande in her latest film, Don’t Look Up, which is currently streaming with a Netflix subscription.