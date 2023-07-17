Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez Reportedly Heading For Divorce

A number of celebrity couples find themselves at the center of gossip and public speculation at one time or another. More recently, it’s been Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez who’ve been making headlines. Grande drew some attention this past weekend when she was spotted without her wedding ring (and her man) while attending Wimbledon. One could argue that seemed harmless enough, but new reports now suggest that the marriage is about to take a serious turn. According to insiders with purported knowledge of the situation, Grande and Gomez are heading for divorce.

Throughout the duration of the marriage, Dalton Gomez has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, so it’s not uncommon for him not to be with his spouse during a public outing. Now, however, TMZ is reporting that the two have been separated since this past January. The two apparently tried to reconcile a few months ago, but their efforts were ultimately unsuccessful, per sources close to the two. It’s for that reason they’re allegedly inching towards divorce. Despite all of that though, a source for Page Six alleges that the two have been cordial over this span of time:

They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends. … They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them.

Ariana Grande started seeing Dalton Gomez, a real estate agent, in January 2020 and, by December of that year, they were engaged, with Grande showing off her engagement ring on social media. The “Thank U, Next” and her man tied the knot during a private California ceremony in May 2021. In the time since, Grande has occasionally posted about Gomez, with some of her pics seemingly indicating that the two were engaged in marital bliss.

As of this writing, neither Ariana Grande nor Dalton Gomez have spoken out about the divorce reports swirling around their relationship. Time will tell regarding when there might be clarity on the matter.

More to come...