Arnold Schwarzenegger Penned A Sweet Tribute To Danny DeVito, And These Two Are Definitely Friendship Goals

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito’s chemistry in the 1988 feel-good comedy classic Twins (streamable with a Netflix subscription) cemented the two celebs for life. Their friendship has grown and spanned decades, and they’ve rooted for each other through it all, including more recent reunions on Broadway and on the Oscar stage. The former governor of California honored his long-time fictional twin during the Roundabout Gala and the post continues to show just how stellar their friendship is.

The Terminator star shared on his Instagram a collection of photos of the old co-stars at the annual event on stage warmly embracing each other. Along with the joint snapshots, several photos show Schwarzenegger giving his speech, with all the visuals accompanied by this sweet caption:

Last night, I had the opportunity to surprise my brother, [Danny DeVito], and be there to help present him with the Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre at [Roundabout Theatre Company]. It didn’t matter that I filmed all day and had to throw on a jacket and hustle on stage. I had to be there, because he deserves to be celebrated.

If this isn’t ultimate friendship goals, I’m not sure what is. Any friend that has a full day of work and then hustles to a special evening honoring a pal to hype him up is okay in my book. It stands especially true if they point out they had to dress up for the event, that’s how you can tell they are true blue with one another.

The Matilda actor has been a treasured beacon in Tinsletown throughout his long and dynamic career, with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 as his next highly anticipated project. At this point, DeVito should be able to sway his musclebound buddy into making a cameo on the FXX comedy for a presumably gross cameo.

And if all the titles and accolades he’s collected over the years aren’t enough, the Abbott Elementary kids obsessing over DeVito for his ties to sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s seals the deal of his tenure. While IASIP S17 is the only present thing currently on his future docket, it makes me hopeful for a return to the Ivan Reitman sequel, Triplets. With the Twins’ OG director passing away (Reitman), the production on the long-awaited continuation halted, and rightfully so, but I can’t help but think of what could’ve been.

Regardless of whether or not we’ll ever see any iteration of the Benedict brothers' reunion, it’s be better to see the two behind the goofy siblings have become family. And speaking of familial relationships, the Commando alum’s actual son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, is in White Lotus season 3. While the pride for his kid landing a spot on the Mike White series hit is sweet, the hyping of Patrick's nude scene in White Lotus maaaaybe went a little too far, in my opinion.

Even still, learning how big of a hypeman Arnold Schwarzenegger is for family and dear friends like DeVito is cool. Hopefully, he’ll have an opportunity for the tables to turn, and pen something equally as nice for his Twins costar someday.