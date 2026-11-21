Actor Andrew Scott is synonymous with playing Hot Priest in Fleabag (streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription), but he's a versatile star of the screen and stage. Those two worlds combine in the new LGBTQ+ movie Elsinore, directed by Simone Stone. The biographical drama film tells the story of late actor Ian Charleson, who performed the title role of Hamlet at the National Theatre while secretly struggling with AIDS in the midst of the AIDS crisis. The movie is endlessly powerful, and I have so many thoughts as someone who comes from the theatre.

I'm a proud theater kid, one who is still acting and producing to this day in the community theater space. While I loved Andrew Scott's stunning performance in Elsinore and the way it honored Charleson and the countless queer folks that we lost to the AIDS crisis, I was also taken by how accurately the new film portrayed what it's like to work in theater... warts and all.

Elsinore Really Nailed What It's Like To Be In The Theatre

While Club Kid is my favorite movie of the year (so far), Elsinore is another LGBTQ+ story that I feel privileged to have seen. The movie tells the real-life story of Ian Charleson struggling with AIDS while also preparing to play the behemoth role of Hamlet at the National Theatre. It's a truly gut-wrenching story, told expertly through the film's 111-minute runtime. Throughout the movie, I was shook by how seen I felt by the way it portrayed working on a theater production.

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To start, there was the almost neurotic way that Ian is shown preparing to play the titular character Hamlet. We see him working long hours in the sparse rehearsal room, where experimentation and heeding notes from director Richard Eyre transformed his performance from a piece of marble into a detailed statue. While stage actors make this look easy, there is way more work than casual audiences might grasp from their seat in the house.

(Image credit: Lucky Red)

Then there was the process of line memorization. Ian is shown drilling lines pretty much non-stop throughout Elsinore, including when he's getting treatments and even while recovering after being hospitalized. This rings so true to me; if I'm in a dialogue-heavy play, I function in the same way. For instance, when I played Prior Walter in Tony Kushner's Angels in America, I couldn't stop drilling my lines. That includes testing myself with flashcards, as well as repeating my monologues every time I was in the shower and/or driving in the car.

Much like Ian in Elsinore, getting those lines ingrained in my head allows for more freedom and expression during performances, rather than searching for what comes next in my head.

Then there's the sense of community that's shown in the new movie. While Ian spends most of the movie hiding his diagnosis, he eventually tells them the truth before opening night. He expected judgment, but his colleagues quickly accept him and offer support for his performance. This feels very true to the experience of being in the theater; weird chosen families often form with each production. I've seen ensembles rally around people struggling with grief, miscarriages, election results and more.

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Overall, it really felt like Elsinore was created by folks who knew and love what it means to work in the theater. Obviously this isn't the point of the movie per se, but it's one of many reasons why I thought it was so incredible.

Elsinore is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. Word to the wise: bring your tissues.