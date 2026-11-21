Spoilers for Sunrise on the Reaping are ahead! You can catch The Hunger Games prequel in theaters now.

Ever since the novel Sunrise on the Reaping came out, there’d been rumblings about Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson reprising their Hunger Games roles in the book-to-screen adaptation of the prequel. Now, the film is out on the 2026 movie schedule , the original Katniss, Peeta and Haymitch came back, and watching their scene together at the end of the movie made me emotional.

I really think it’ll stick with me too, and as I continue to be sappy about seeing these actors together again as these beloved characters, Josh Hutcherson explained how it all came together.

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(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson And Woody Harrelson Reprise Their Hunger Games Roles At The End Of Sunrise On The Reaping

Before we get into how these cameos happened, let’s talk about what happened on the big screen.

At the end of Sunrise on the Reaping, we see Haymitch go back to District 12, and he learns that his mom and brother have died. Not long after that, Lenore Dove dies too after eating poisoned candy. Defeated by all of this, Haymitch isolates himself in Victors' Village, and we start to see him transform into the cynical man we meet in The Hunger Games as he watches kids die year after year in the games.

Then, there’s a big time jump from Haymitch’s first lonely years at home to a time post-Mockingjay. At that point, Woody Harrelson takes over to play the victor, and we see him with Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss and Josh Hutcherson’s Peeta as they gather together. Notably, it’s clear they’re finally living in a world with no Hunger Games. They all seem at peace, and after their interaction, Haymitch goes to sit with the geese.

Overall, it’s a hopeful ending to a truly tragic tale, because it shows that even though it took decades, eventually, the games stopped. And it will stick with me, because knowing Haymitch found his people and was able to live on happily with them after everything he had to endure makes me incredibly happy.

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(Image credit: Murray Close/Lionsgate)

Josh Hutcherson Explained How The Hunger Games Cameos Came To Be

Plus, seeing Jennifer Lawrence back as Katniss and Josh Hutcherson return as Peeta meant the world to me, a gal who literally grew up on The Hunger Games books and movies. Now, how did the original band get back together for this? Hutcherson answered the question on Happy Sad Confused , explaining that it was a pretty big secret for a while:

I heard nothing until the day Francis Lawrence called me in maybe early summer of last year or something. And he called me and was like, ‘I have top secret information I need to share with you.’ And my heart dropped because I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen. This could be literally anything.’

Hutcherson quickly learned it was Sunrise on the Reaping, and the director was also quick to tell him that Lawrence and Harrelson had already said yes:

[He told me] he’d read the manuscript and that, at the end of the film, we appear as our current aged selves. And he was like, ‘I talked with Jen. I talked with Woody. They’re down. Are you down?’ And I was like, ‘I’ve been waiting for this day for 15 years.’

When Hutcherson was asked what his texts with Lawrence looked like after they learned about this, he said it was “just all caps.” They really were so excited to reunite for this.

Then, the trio went to Germany for a week; they shot for “four hours,” according to the Peeta actor, and then they got to “hang out” and “catch up.” Many months later, they reunited for the Sunrise premiere too. So, all around, it sounds like it was a lovely experience.

Overall, I don’t think Sunrise on the Reaping works without this last scene. We need that sliver of hope that shows that everything Haymitch went through ultimately led to a good outcome. It also brings the story full-circle and all the way back to the first characters (and actors) we got to see in this universe.