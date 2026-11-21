Sunrise On The Reaping’s Ending (And Those Hunger Games Cameos) Are Sticking With Me. How They Happened
I'll be thinking about those final moments for a long time.
Spoilers for Sunrise on the Reaping are ahead! You can catch The Hunger Games prequel in theaters now.
Ever since the novel Sunrise on the Reaping came out, there’d been rumblings about Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson reprising their Hunger Games roles in the book-to-screen adaptation of the prequel. Now, the film is out on the 2026 movie schedule, the original Katniss, Peeta and Haymitch came back, and watching their scene together at the end of the movie made me emotional.
I really think it’ll stick with me too, and as I continue to be sappy about seeing these actors together again as these beloved characters, Josh Hutcherson explained how it all came together.
Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson And Woody Harrelson Reprise Their Hunger Games Roles At The End Of Sunrise On The Reaping
Before we get into how these cameos happened, let’s talk about what happened on the big screen.
At the end of Sunrise on the Reaping, we see Haymitch go back to District 12, and he learns that his mom and brother have died. Not long after that, Lenore Dove dies too after eating poisoned candy. Defeated by all of this, Haymitch isolates himself in Victors' Village, and we start to see him transform into the cynical man we meet in The Hunger Games as he watches kids die year after year in the games.
Then, there’s a big time jump from Haymitch’s first lonely years at home to a time post-Mockingjay. At that point, Woody Harrelson takes over to play the victor, and we see him with Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss and Josh Hutcherson’s Peeta as they gather together. Notably, it’s clear they’re finally living in a world with no Hunger Games. They all seem at peace, and after their interaction, Haymitch goes to sit with the geese.
Overall, it’s a hopeful ending to a truly tragic tale, because it shows that even though it took decades, eventually, the games stopped. And it will stick with me, because knowing Haymitch found his people and was able to live on happily with them after everything he had to endure makes me incredibly happy.
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Josh Hutcherson Explained How The Hunger Games Cameos Came To Be
Plus, seeing Jennifer Lawrence back as Katniss and Josh Hutcherson return as Peeta meant the world to me, a gal who literally grew up on The Hunger Games books and movies. Now, how did the original band get back together for this? Hutcherson answered the question on Happy Sad Confused, explaining that it was a pretty big secret for a while:
Hutcherson quickly learned it was Sunrise on the Reaping, and the director was also quick to tell him that Lawrence and Harrelson had already said yes:
When Hutcherson was asked what his texts with Lawrence looked like after they learned about this, he said it was “just all caps.” They really were so excited to reunite for this.
Then, the trio went to Germany for a week; they shot for “four hours,” according to the Peeta actor, and then they got to “hang out” and “catch up.” Many months later, they reunited for the Sunrise premiere too. So, all around, it sounds like it was a lovely experience.
Overall, I don’t think Sunrise on the Reaping works without this last scene. We need that sliver of hope that shows that everything Haymitch went through ultimately led to a good outcome. It also brings the story full-circle and all the way back to the first characters (and actors) we got to see in this universe.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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